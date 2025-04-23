Home / Markets / News / HCLTech up 7% post Q4 results; Stock sees best day since 2019; Key details

HCLTech up 7% post Q4 results; Stock sees best day since 2019; Key details

HCLTech's stock rose as much as 7.4 per cent during the day to ₹1,590 per share, the biggest intraday gain since September 14, 2019

HCL Tech, HCL
HCL Tech, HCL(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of HCL Technologies rallied over 7 per cent on Monday after its bottom line for the fourth quarter of the previous financial year met the street's expectations, while the revenue growth for the year came in line with guidance. 
 
HCLTech's stock rose as much as 7.4 per cent during the day to ₹1,590 per share, the biggest intraday gain since September 14, 2019, according to Bloomberg data. The stock trimmed gains to trade 6.6 per cent higher at ₹1,577 apiece, compared to a 0.39 per cent advance in Nifty50 as of 10:05 AM. 
 
The IT counter snapped its one-day fall on Wednesday to continue the 21 per cent recovery from its lows of 1,302, which it hit earlier this month. The stock has fallen 17.4 per cent this year, compared to a 2.9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. The IT major has a total market capitalisation of ₹4.2 trillion, according to BSE data.  
 

HCLTech Q4FY25 results: Key numbers here:

 
HCL Technologies reported an 8.10 per cent rise in net profit to ₹4,309 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), compared to ₹3,986.00 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue for the quarter increased by 6.13 per cent to ₹30,246.00 crore from ₹28,499.00 crore.
 
For the full year ended March 2025, net profit grew 10.81 per cent to ₹17,399.00 crore, up from ₹15,702.00 crore in the previous year. Annual revenue rose 6.50 per cent to ₹1,17,055.00 crore from ₹1,09,913.00 crore in the year ended March 2024. 

Also Read

Q4 results: HCLTech rewrites playbook for FY26 with tariffs in play

HCLTech CEO signals opportunities despite expected tariff consequences

HCLTech Q4 results: Net profit rises 8% to ₹4,307 crore, revenue up 6.1%

IT stocks under pressure: Nifty IT slips 7% on fears around recession

Roshni Nadar 1st Indian on the list of 10 richest women globally: Hurun

HCLTech guidance 

 
The IT giant expects revenue growth to be in the range of 2 per cent to 5 per cent on a constant currency basis. That is lower than the guidance it provided over the past few years, but still higher than its larger rival, Infosys, which expects to grow between 0 per cent and 3 per cent.
 
“While there has been no specific impact so far, this will play out much faster in the consumer and manufacturing sectors. No vertical will be left behind,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said at a news conference on Tuesday.
 

HCLTech deal pipeline

 
The total contract value was $2.9 billion during the fourth quarter and $9.2 billion for the full year. The CEO said the top end of the guidance accounts for the fact that deal closures will be as expected, while the lower end considers macroeconomic uncertainty. Manufacturing, retail, and consumer packaged goods businesses contributed 19 per cent and 9.8 per cent to the company’s top line for the financial year ending March 31.  
 

Result analysis: Citi on HCLTech Q4FY25

 
Forward-looking indicators remain mixed, according to Citi. While the new deal total contract value was strong in the fourth quarter, it declined 5 per cent year-on-year. Headcount dropped 2 per cent year-on-year, and revenue guidance stands at 2–5 per cent growth. Management flagged a highly uncertain environment but remains focused on opportunities, it said. 
 
Citi has revised FY26/FY27 EPS estimates down by around 2 per cent and lowered the target multiple to 22x (from 23x), setting a new target price of ₹1,510. HCL Technologies, along with Infosys, remains Citi’s preferred pick among large-cap IT stocks.
 

Result analysis: Nomura on HCLTech Q4FY25

 
HCL Technologies’ Q4 FY25 results were slightly below expectations on growth, but strong deal wins stood out. Nomura has cut its FY26–27 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by around 2 per cent and lowered the target price to ₹1,670 from ₹1,840, citing rising macroeconomic uncertainty. The stock currently trades at 20x FY27 EPS.
 

HCLTech Analysts ratings 

 
Out of the 46 analysts tracking the company, 22 analysts have a 'buy' on the stock, 16 have a 'hold' call, while eight suggest to 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The consensus target price of the stock stands at ₹1,650, a potential upside of 4.6 per cent. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 250pts to 79,850; Nifty at 23,230; smallcaps drag, IT gains

Tankup Engineers IPO opens today; check price band, GMP, key dates

Ather Energy IPO to end 2-months silence in mainboard segment; details here

Stocks to Watch, April 23: HCLTech, Ambuja, Airtel, Havells, Gensol, PFC

Asian stocks rise as Trump calms Fed fears, hints at China trade deal

Topics :HCLTechQ4 ResultsBuzzing stocksMarketsThe Smart InvestorNifty ITNifty50 earningNifty50S&P BSE SensexMARKETS TODAY

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story