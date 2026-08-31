HDFC Bank tests 100-MMA for first time ever; tech analysts decode move

The analyst believes that with the stock defending its eight-year mean, ₹700-mark becomes the make-or-break support level. Adding that as long as the stock holds, the base stays intact for accumulation on strength. He flags that a decisive break below would shifts the structure lower and warrant caution."The 100-MMA lines up with the ₹700-730 base and the 52-week-low zone — a confluence floor. The recent bounce, with the stochastic turning up from oversold, is a first-touch reflex, but counter-trend: the 200-DMA still slopes down in the mid-800s, roughly 15 per cent overhead. Structure stays lower-high, lower-low until price reclaims it," explains Vithlani.Meanwhile, Anand James, Chief Market Strategies at Geojit Investments reckons that the current gain in the HDFC Bank stock seems to be a mere pullback from the support zone.The analyst notes that while select key momentum oscillators are showing some encouraging signs, the price action remains limited."The stock is likely to remain tepid as long as it trades below ₹745, whereas the ₹700-mark on the downside remains the major support," says James.