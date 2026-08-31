​HDFC Bank stock awaits leadership clarity before charting course: Analysts

Analysts across most brokerages expect HDFC Bank to stock to remain range-bound till the successor to Sashidhar Jagdishan, the current managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) is anno​unced.

ALSO READ: Why has HDFC Bank stock rallied over 2% in Monday's trade? Analysts take Jagdishan's decision to not seek re-appointment comes after several months of uncertainty, following the resignation of former Chairman Atanu Chakraborty and subsequent governance reviews. The Board has indicated that it will fast-track the process of selecting and appointing his successor.

“Jagdishan’s decision is incrementally positive as it removes one binary uncertainty,” analysts at Nomura said in a note post the development.

On Monday, HDFC Bank stock moved up nearly 2 per cent in intraday deals to hit a high of Rs 739.75 on the NSE. In comparison, Nifty Bank and the Nifty 50 indices lost ground.

Here's how leading brokerages have interpreted the development.

Nomura

The key question is not just who replaces Shashi Jagdishan, but what profile the bank wants. The next CEO will need to accelerate growth, improve deposit mobilisation / returns, extract merger synergies and, importantly, rebuild confidence around governance and senior-management stability. The eventual choice therefore appears to be between continuity through the existing HDFC leadership bench and a broader leadership reset through an external appointment.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank: DIIs, public investors keep faith even as stock underperforms The stock is down around 27 per cent in 2026 and trades near its 52-week low versus the Nifty 50 that has lost 8 per cent. Shashi Jagdishan's decision is incrementally positive as it removes one binary uncertainty. However, clarity on the successor could take time, potentially extending into 2027F. Until then, we believe the leadership overhang remains.

The stock could remain under pressure in the near-term until there is clarity on the next CEO and the mandate. However, a credible successor could become a meaningful rerating catalyst. In short, one overhang closes; and the market now waits to see who leads HDFC Bank into its next phase.

Jefferies

HDFC Bank board has initiated a process to find candidates for this role internally and externally. We will watch out if this leads to follow on exit among senior leaders of the bank. This can impact business and performance in the near term.

Our conversations with investors indicate that while they are okay with leadership change, they feel appointments shouldn't include past leaders from PSU Banks as it can complicate the transition.

ALSO READ: Kaizad Bharucha seen as strong contender for HDFC Bank's MD & CEO post The transition is likely to impact revenue momentum on deposit mobilisation and fees. So, we trim earnings for FY27-29 by 3 per cent each. We don't see risk to asset quality as bank has sustained high quality; even book value of exposure to Essel group was nil at merger; claim includes principal / interest.

Uncertainty can lift cost of equity, leading to lower valuation. Hence, we lower price target to Rs 880 (from Rs 1,050) and the ADR price target at $28 (from $34) on 1.6x September 2028 adjusted price-to-book (PB). As valuations at 1.5x 1-year forward PB and 12x PE aren't as demanding, we stay with our ‘BUY’ call.

Equirus

We assign a higher probability to an external candidate, given the recent governance overhang, senior-management churn and the need for a fresh strategic direction. An external appointment could help reset investor perception, strengthen governance and bring a different perspective to the bank’s post-merger strategy. However, the key trade-off would be higher execution and cultural-transition risk versus an internal candidate such as Kaizad Bharucha.

While the transition could create near-term execution uncertainty, a credible successor could help rebuild stakeholder confidence and provide a fresh start following the recent governance overhang.