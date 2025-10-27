Monday, October 27, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zen Technologies slips 7% on posting Q2 results; check details here

In the quarter ended September 2025, Zen Technologies reported a net profit of ₹59.4 crore, as compared to ₹62.6 crore a year ago, down 5 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Zen Technologies shares slipped 6.5 per cent, logging an intra-day low at ₹1,305.6 per share on BSE after the company reported its Q2FY26 results on Saturday. 
 
At 10:01 AM, Zen Technologies' share price was down 5.19 per cent on BSE at ₹1324.6 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.59 per cent at 84,706.39.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹12,006.36 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹2,627.95 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹946.65.  

Zen Technologies Q2 results 

In the quarter ended September 2025, Zen Technologies reported a net profit of ₹59.4 crore, as compared to ₹62.6 crore a year ago, down 5 per cent. 
 
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹173.57 crore, as against ₹241.8 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 28 per cent. The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹90.05 crore, as compared to ₹88.48 crore a year ago. Ebitda margins stood at 51.88 per cent, as compared to 36.58 per cent a year ago. 

"During the quarter, we reported lower turnover compared to the same period last year. Despite this, operational Ebitda margins remained healthy, demonstrating our ability to sustain profitability even amid temporary fluctuations in revenue. Contributions from subsidiaries, particularly Applied Research International Private Limited (ARIPL) and Unistring Tech Solutions (UTS), continued to reflect the success of Zen’s strategic investments. Looking ahead, we expect stronger subsidiary contributions as execution scales up and synergies are fully realised," said Ashok Atluri, chairman and managing director, Zen Technologies.  ALSO READ | Coforge gains 6% as analysts turn bullish after Q2, see up to 36% upside 
The company, in its commentary, said it is confident that the temporary headwinds being witnessed in FY26 will give way to a stronger performance in the years ahead, driven by continued focus on innovation, disciplined execution, and the expanding opportunities in India’s defence modernisation programme.
 
Zen Technologies specialises in providing defence training and anti-drone solutions, along with building training systems for imparting defense training and measuring the combat readiness of security forces. With a dedicated R&D (recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 180 patents and shipped more than 1,000 training
systems around the world.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

