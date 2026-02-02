Here's why Power Grid Corporation share price rose 4% in trade on Feb 2

Power Grid Share Price Today: Shares of state-owned Power Grid Corporation of India were trading higher on the bourses on Monday, February 2, after the company announced that its FY26 capex and capitalisation were on track, and that it is poised to exceed its annual guidance.

Following the update, the Maharatna company’s share price rose 4.45 per cent to ₹262.55 per share on the NSE during intraday trade on Monday.

Though Power Grid shares pared some gains, they continued to trade higher. At 01:27 PM, Power Grid Corporation of India stock was seen at ₹261.75 per share, up 4.14 per cent from its previous close of ₹251.35 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty50 was trading at 24,880, up 55 points, or 0.22 per cent.

Other highlights from the company’s Q3FY26 investor presentation include: ₹3 trillion+ gross fixed assets powering India’s national transmission backbone

FY26 capex and capitalisation on track, poised to exceed annual guidance

International expansion through partnership with Africa50

Entry into BESS with first win under the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model

Asia’s first transformer using synthetic ester oil commissioned

Renewables now account for 50 per cent of total power consumption ALSO READ | Shriram Finance down 5% as company receives GST penalty order from tax dept Power Grid Corporation dividend 2026 announcement Power Grid further announced a second interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share of ₹10 each (32.5 per cent of paid-up capital) for FY25-26.