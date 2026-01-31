Power Grid Q3 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 4,185 cr

Power Grid Corporation of India reported an 8.4% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,184.96 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 3,861.63 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 10.3% YoY to Rs 12,395.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax and regulatory deferral account balances rose 6.7% YoY to Rs 5,238.79 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 4,909.32 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses rose 7.11% YoY to Rs 7,314.07 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025. Employee expenses stood at Rs 659.28 crore (up 10.48% YoY), and finance cost was at Rs 2,190.50 crore (up 14.24% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from transmission business stood at Rs 11,801.23 crore (up 5.93% YoY), revenue from consultancy business stood at Rs 496.51 crore (up 106.27% YoY), and revenue from telecom business stood at Rs 298.79 crore (up 8.91% YoY) during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a second interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for the purpose of dividend payment has been fixed as Monday, 9 February 2026, and the second interim dividend will be paid to the members on Friday, 27 February 2026.

Further, the Board cleared a proposal to borrow up to Rs 32,000 crore in FY26 through instruments including domestic bonds, term loans, external commercial borrowings, foreign currency bonds, multilateral funding, or supplier credit.

Separately, Power Grid Corporation of India has approved an investment of Rs 173.14 crore for a power transmission project in Kerala, as per a regulatory filing on January 31. The project involves the augmentation of a third 500 MVA interconnecting transformer at the Thrissur 400/220 kV VSC HVDC station and is scheduled for commissioning by 21 August 2027.

The Power Grid Corporation of India is a Maharatna CPSU and Indias largest electric power transmission company.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India fell 1.61% to settle at Rs 256.35 on Friday, 30 January 2026.

