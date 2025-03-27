Here's why this State-owned Navratna stock climbed 3% in trade on March 27

Shares of the state-owned Navratna company, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), were ruling higher on the bourses on March 27, 2025. Hudco's share price climbed 3.54 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹203.69 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intra-day trading on Thursday.

The uptick in the company's share price came on the back of the news that the Navratna company had announced the issuance of ₹2,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

Hudco, in an exchange filing on the NSE, said, "The ‘Bond Allotment Committee’ in their meeting held today, i.e., March 27, 2025, has approved the raising of bonds as Unsecured, Taxable, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative NCDs of face value of ₹1,00,000 each (Series-G 2024) aggregating up to ₹2,000 crore on a private placement basis."

The bonds are redeemable at par at the end of the 10th year, and interest payments will be made on a yearly basis. According to the exchange filing, out of the total size, the Green Shoe option is ₹1,500 crore, and the base issue size is ₹500 crore.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) is a Public Sector Undertaking engaged in providing loan financing for housing and urban infrastructure projects, with a focus on social housing and infrastructure projects. Hudco finances a variety of housing and urban development projects formulated by the State Housing Boards, Development Authorities, Improvement Trusts, Co-operative Housing Societies, etc. The company enjoys Navratna status conferred by the government of India.

As of March 27, 2025, Hudco has a market capitalisation of ₹40,576.51 crore on the NSE.

Also Read

Hudco shares have yielded a return of nearly 10 per cent to its investors. However, year-to-date, Navratna shares have dropped nearly 15 per cent. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has posted a drop of nearly 0.67 per cent year-to-date.

Navratna shares have a 52-week range of ₹353.70-₹158.85 on the NSE.

Hudco shares continued to trade higher on the bourses on Thursday. At around 1:31 PM on Thursday, the Navratna shares were trading at ₹203.23 apiece, up 3.31 per cent from the previous close of ₹196.72 on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 6.64 million equity shares of Hudco, estimated to be valued at nearly ₹139 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE today.

At the same time, the benchmark equity indices were also trading higher. The BSE Sensex was up by 365 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 77,654 levels, while the Nifty50 traded 114 points, or 0.49 per cent higher, at 23,601 levels.