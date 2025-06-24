Home / Markets / News / HG Infra shares rise 5% on ₹117.7 crore defence order win; details here

HG Infra shares rise 5% on ₹117.7 crore defence order win; details here

HG Infra shares rose 5 per cent on Tuesday after securing a ₹117.77 crore order for the creation of an Integrated Material Handling Facility at the Naval Dockyard

trading
HG Infra Engineering share price, stock market today
SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
Shares of HG Infra Engineering rose over 5 per cent on Tuesday after securing a ₹117.77 crore order from the Military Engineer Services for the creation of an Integrated Material Handling Facility at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. 
 
The civil construction firm's stock rose as much as 5.3 per cent during the day to ₹1,097 per share, the biggest intraday gain since May 12 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.8 per cent higher at ₹1,052 apiece, compared to a 1.28 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:55 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have fallen over 11 per cent from their recent highs of ₹1,299, which it hit last month. The counter has fallen 5 per cent this year, compared to a 7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. HG Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,845.9 crore, according to BSE data.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

HG Infra bags ₹117.7 crore defence project

The company was declared the lowest bidder for a defence infrastructure project awarded by the Military Engineer Services (MES), according to an exchange filing on Monday. The project involves the creation of an Integrated Material Handling Facility at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai (ND (MBI)), Maharashtra.
 
The contract, valued at ₹117.77 crore, has been awarded on an item-rate basis and is expected to be executed within 30 months, the statement said.  

HG Infra Q4FY25 results 

HG Infra's net profit slipped by 22.65 per cent to ₹146.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, compared to ₹190.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations fell by 20.33 per cent to ₹1,360.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, as against ₹1,708.26 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
On the operational front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebita) fell 28 per cent to ₹239.5 crore, from ₹332.6 crore a year earlier. The Ebitda margin contracted to 17.6 per cent from 19.5 per cent. 

About HG Infra Engineering

Established in 2003, HG Infra Engineering is an infrastructure development company. The company has expertise in providing EPC services on a turnkey basis and executing projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), excelling in civil construction and related infrastructure projects. H.G. Infra has also diversified into railways, metro, solar power, and water projects.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

