HG Infra shares rise 5% on ₹117.7 crore defence order win; details here

Shares of the company have fallen over 11 per cent from their recent highs of ₹1,299, which it hit last month. The counter has fallen 5 per cent this year, compared to a 7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. HG Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,845.9 crore, according to BSE data.

HG Infra bags ₹117.7 crore defence project

The company was declared the lowest bidder for a defence infrastructure project awarded by the Military Engineer Services (MES), according to an exchange filing on Monday. The project involves the creation of an Integrated Material Handling Facility at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai (ND (MBI)), Maharashtra.

The contract, valued at ₹117.77 crore, has been awarded on an item-rate basis and is expected to be executed within 30 months, the statement said. HG Infra Q4FY25 results

HG Infra's net profit slipped by 22.65 per cent to ₹146.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, compared to ₹190.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations fell by 20.33 per cent to ₹1,360.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, as against ₹1,708.26 crore in the same quarter last year.