Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 08:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / All Time Plastics IPO opens today; GMP up 9%; should you subscribe?

All Time Plastics IPO opens today; GMP up 9%; should you subscribe?

Ahead of the IPO, All Time Plastics raised ₹119.9 crore from 12 institutional investors through an anchor book

initial public offering, IPO

All Time Plastics IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

All Time Plastics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of plastic houseware products company, All Time Plastics, will open for public bidding today, August 7, 2025. At the upper end of the price band of ₹260 to ₹275, the company aims to raise ₹400.6 crore. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issue of 10.2 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.4 million shares. Kailesh Punamchand Shah, Bhupesh Punamchand Shah, and Nilesh Punamchand Shah are the promoter selling shareholders. 
 
On Wednesday, August 6, the company raised ₹119.9 crore from 12 institutional investors through an anchor book. 
 
The investor Sunil Singhania's Abakkus-backed company has allotted 4.36 million equity shares to 12 funds at ₹275 per share. Ashoka India, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Abakkus Asset Manager, 360 ONE Equity Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss, Nuvama, Gagandeep Credit Capital, and ABSL Umbrella UCITS Fund were the institutions that participated in the anchor, according to an exchange filing. 

All Time Electronics IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of All Time Plastics were trading at ₹300 in the grey market, up ₹25 or 9 per cent from the upper end price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Should you subscribe to the All Time Plastics IPO?

Anand Rathi Research - Subscribe for long term

Analysts at Anand Rathi believe that All Time Plastics operates strategically located, fully integrated manufacturing facilities that enable cost-effective, large-scale production of high-quality plastic consumer products. The company has built long-standing relationships with global retailers such as IKEA, Asda, Michaels, and Tesco, as well as leading Indian retail chains. In addition, the company follows a strict landfill-free policy, ensuring all operational waste is recycled, reused, or repurposed, reflecting its dedication to environmental responsibility. 

Also Read

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down, Asia mixed; Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs on Indian goods

Stock market

Stock market highlights: Sensex ends 166 pts lower; Auto, Realty dip post RBI policy; PSBs gain

BLT Logistics IPO

Retail investors drive demand for BLT Logistics IPO; GMP rises to 51%

Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, Chairman & Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Sri Lotus debuts at 19% premium: Analysts share post-listing strategy

IPO

Highway Infrastructure IPO day 2 update; subscription nears 40x, GMP up 54%

 
"At the upper price band, the company is valued at P/E of 36.1x to its FY25 earnings, with EV/Ebitda of 19.8x and market cap of ₹1,801.3 crore post issue of equity shares," the brokerage said in a note.
 
Anand Rathi has assigned a 'Subscribe-Long Term' rating to the IPO, adding that the issue is fully priced.

Here are the key details of the All Time Plastics IPO:

All Time Plastics IPO is available at a price band of ₹260 to ₹275 per share, with a lot size of 54 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of one lot or 54 shares of All Time Plastics and in multiples thereof.
 
The minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the IPO is ₹14,850 at the upper end price. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 702 shares, amounting to ₹1,93,050.
 
The three-day subscription window to bid for the issue will conclude on Monday, August 11, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of shares is likely to take place on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Shares of All Time Plastics are scheduled to make their D-street debut on Thursday, August 14, 2025, by listing on the BSE and NSE.
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Intensive Fiscal Services and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company aims to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment/prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by itself and the material subsidiary, Electronics Bazaar FZC. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

More From This Section

Stock market

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 7: Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Trent, BHEL, Ircon

Trent, westside, fashion retail

Trent Q1: Margin gains shine, but here's why analysts are turning cautiouspremium

share market stock market trading

These 3 stocks are a must-have in your portfolio; key reasons inside

markets, market rally, bull market, bear market, market, stock market, markets

FIIs hold 10 short bets for every long trade in index futurespremium

share market stock market trading

Here's why Wipro and 2 other stocks are on analyst radar today; details

Topics : IPOs Markets BSE IPO GMP IPO market NSE IPO REVIEW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesAll Time Plastics IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon