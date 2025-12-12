Honasa Consumer shares rise 5% on acquiring stake in Reginald Men

Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade 4.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 2.5 per cent this year, compared to a 10 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Honasa Consumer has a market capitalisation of ₹8,563.73 crore.

Shares of Honasa Consumer Ltd. rose nearly 5 per cent on Friday on the company's plans to acquire a 95 per cent stake in BTM Ventures at an enterprise value of ₹195 crore.

Reginald Men generated over ₹70 crore in revenue with nearly 25 per cent Ebitda in the 12-month period from November 2024 to October 2025. Honasa will acquire a 95 per cent stake through a secondary purchase at an enterprise value of ₹195 crore, the company said in a filing. The remaining 5 per cent will be acquired after 12 months based on predefined valuation criteria.

The brand has gained rapid organic traction with its clean, minimal packaging and multi-functional product positioning. Its Helios Moisturising Sunscreen is currently the most searched sunscreen for men on Google in India, reflecting strong consumer demand, the statement said.

The acquisition strengthens Honasa’s strategic expansion into the fast-growing men’s personal care segment and deepens its presence in South India, which contributes the bulk of Reginald Men’s revenue, according to the company.