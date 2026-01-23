HPCL tanks 18% from record high, nears 200-DMA; lags BPCL, IOC; show charts

HPCL stock chart

Similarly, analysts at YES Securities have upgraded the rating on HPCL from 'Add' to 'Buy' with a revised target price of ₹522 per share.The brokerage firm in its report said that HPCL stock trades at 6.2/5.9x FY27e/28e EV/EBITDA and 1.4/1.2x P/BV. A dividend yield of 4.2/4.7% FY27e/28e would be key for the shareholders, following the high dividend and bonus issue in FY25. Thus, they upgraded the rating to FY28 with a revised TP of ₹522 valuing it on SOTP (core business at 1.25x P/BV and investments at ₹91).Current Market Price: ₹417