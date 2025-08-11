Indigo Paints share slips 8%, nears 52-week low on disappointing Q1 results

In Q1FY26, Indigo Paints recorded a 0.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated revenue from operations at ₹308.86 crore, impacted by the early monsoon. Revenue impacted due to early monsoon which affected the roads and metro projects.

The company, however, continues to maintain the industry leading gross margin backed by the basket of differentiated products. The raw material prices were largely stable with a downward bias barring Titanium Di oxide which was affected by import duty, the company said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin for the quarter was 14.8 per cent compared to 15.6 per cent in Q1FY25. Ebitda margin is historically low during Q1 and Q2 and hits a peak during Q4. This is because of product mix changes during the year, the company said. Net profit was down 2.2 per cent at ₹26.06 crore for the quarter.

Indigo Paints outlook

Indigo Paints expects continued momentum in Q2, supported by a strong July performance and gradual improvement in demand, aided by the anticipated early withdrawal of the monsoon. The company said margins are strengthening as raw material prices ease, with the premium segment likely to deliver stronger growth

Ebitda margins for FY26 is also expected to improve with improvement in demand, lower raw material prices and improved product mix. The margin improvement anticipated in Apple Chemie with improving product mix and focus on select geographies, the management said.

With easing inflationary pressures, consumption is envisioned to showcase a stronger rebound. The monetary policies of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), coupled with income tax relief for salaried employees, will further heighten spending. Measures for addressing food price shocks as well as driving economic activity in smaller cities are expected to translate into higher domestic demand, bolstered by better consumer and business sentiment.