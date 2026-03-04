IndiGo skids 13% in 3 days, nears 52-wk low; why airline stock trades weak?

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) share price today

The share price of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) hit an over 11-month low of ₹4,293, as the stock slipped 5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade.

In the past three trading days, the stock price of the airline company has dipped 13 per cent as IndiGo suspended flight operations to the Middle East due to airspace restrictions amid escalating US-Iran tensions.

The stock price of IndiGo now quotes near its 52-week low of ₹4,272 touched on March 3, 2025. It tanked 31 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹6,225.05 hit on August 18, 2025.

At 11:44 AM; IndiGo was trading 4.6 per cent lower at ₹4,312.35, as compared to 1.9 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex . The average trading volumes at the counter jumped two-fold with a combined 1.8 million equity shares changing on the NSE and BSE. Why airline stock under pressure? In view of the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and the Middle East, more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations have been cancelled between February 28, 2026 and March 3, 2026, InterGlobe Aviation said in an exchange filing. The company said it continues to closely monitor the revenue environment arising from this situation.

The company’s operational teams are continuously assessing the evolving regional developments, recalibrating flight schedules, and planning repatriation operations in coordination with relevant authorities in India and the respective international jurisdictions, with the objective of minimizing disruption to passengers, it added. JM Financial Institutional Securities view on IndiGo Escalation of conflict in the Middle East presents a near-term negative for IndiGo, driven by disruption to Gulf airspace and potential operational constraints at Dubai - a critical global transit hub - which could temporarily reduce international available seat kilometers (ASKs), depress connectivity traffic, and lower aircraft utilization. Concurrently, a geopolitical spike in crude oil prices poses margin risk given IndiGo’s high fuel cost sensitivity and limited hedging, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said in the company update.