Stocks to Watch on April 4, 2025: Weakness in global equities after US President Donald Trump's 'reciprocal tariff' imposition is likely to impact Indian equities. Around 7:42 AM, GIFT Nifty futures traded 98.45 points lower at 23,228.

In the previous session , Sensex shed 322.08 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 76,295.36 and the NSE Nifty50 settled lower at 23,250.10, down 82.25 points or 0.35 per cent.

Wall Street indices fell on Thursday marking the worst fall in five years. At close, Nasdaq was down 5.97 per cent, S&P 500 down 4.84 per cent, and Dow Jones down 3.98 per cent.

ALSO READ | SENSEX TODAY - STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE On the Asia-pacific front, last seen, China's CSI 300 was down 0.59 per cent, Shanghai down 0.24 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 1.52 per cent, Japan's Nikkei down 2.57 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 down 1.73 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that will be on investors and traders radar on Friday, April 4, 2025:

HDFC Bank: In its Q4 business update, the private sector lender noted that its deposits grew 14.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 5.9 per cent sequentially to Rs 27.15 trillion , while its gross advances grew by just 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 4 per cent sequentially to Rs 26.44 trillion.

RBL Bank: According to its Q4 business update, the company's total deposits for the quarter stood at ₹110,942 crore as compared to ₹103,494 crore a year ago, up 7 per cent.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart): In its Q4 update, the retail chain reported a standalone revenue from operations for the quarter at ₹14,462.39 crore as compared to ₹12,393.46 crore a year ago.

Vedanta: The company recorded annual aluminium production at 2,421 kt in FY25, up 2 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Jupiter Wagons: Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Pvt. Ltd. (JTRF), a subsidiary of Jupiter Wagons Limited, has successfully secured land in Haldiapada, Khordha, Odisha, for its upcoming Railwheel & Axle forging plant.

State Bank of India: SBI has withdrawn its known special fixed deposit scheme — Amrit Kalash — which offered 7.1 per cent interest for 400 days, with effect from April 1. SBI had introduced this special deposit scheme in April 2023.

UltraTech Cement: The board of UltraTech approved the acquisition of Wonder WallCare , a subsidiary of Wonder Cement, at an enterprise value of ₹235 crore.

Power Finance Corporation: State-owned PFC has sanctioned ₹3,517 crore worth of loans to Chhattisgarh East Railway Limited (CERL) for implementing the East Rail Corridor Project in Chhattisgarh.

Hindustan Zinc: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd has reported a 4 per cent rise in mined metal production at 3,10,000 tonne in the fourth quarter of FY25, over the year-ago period.

Surya Roshni: The company obtained an order worth ₹116.15 crore from GAIL India Limited. The company will supply HFW 355.60 X 8. 7 & 10.3 WT, GR X-70 PSL-2, coated pipes in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

G R Infraprojects: The Arbitral Tribunal has held that the company is entitled to receive ₹106,44,92,900 plus future interest on the aforesaid amount at the rate of 12 per cent per annum from the date of this award till the date of realization from the Bihar Government.