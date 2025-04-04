Union Bk, Jubilant FoodWorks must have stocks for your portfolio. Check why
Union Bank stock has been forming a 'Higher Top Higher Bottom' structure and has been a relative outperformer within the PSU Banking space in last couple of weeks, says Ruchit Jain of MOFSL.Ruchit Jain Mumbai
Buy Union Bank of India | CMP 131 | SL 126 | TGT 140
The Union Bank stock
has been forming a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure and has been a relative outperformer within the PSU Banking space in last couple of weeks. The overall PSU banking stocks have witnessed a positive momentum as the index has given a breakout from its consolidation. Hence, we expect the uptrend to continue in Union Bank in the short term.
Buy Manappuram Finance | CMP 234 | SL 229 | TGT 242
Buy Jubilant FoodWorks | CMP 692 | SL 675 | TGT 730
(Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain is head of equity technical research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)