Buy Union Bank of India | CMP 131 | SL 126 | TGT 140

The Union Bank stock has been forming a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure and has been a relative outperformer within the PSU Banking space in last couple of weeks. The overall PSU banking stocks have witnessed a positive momentum as the index has given a breakout from its consolidation. Hence, we expect the uptrend to continue in Union Bank in the short term.

Buy Manappuram Finance | CMP 234 | SL 229 | TGT 242

ALSO READ | Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Nifty Bank on Friday, April 4 The Manappuram Finance stock has recently given a breakout from a bullish ‘Cup and Handle’ pattern on the monthly chart. The breakout has been supported by high volumes and hence we expect the stock to rally higher in near term. The RSI oscillator is also hinting at a positive momentum.

Buy Jubilant FoodWorks | CMP 692 | SL 675 | TGT 730

(Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain is head of equity technical research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)