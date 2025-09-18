FIIs cut short bets in Nifty, Bank Nifty futures by this many contracts...

FIIs trim short bets in Nifty, Bank Nifty; but remain bearishThe NSE F&O data shows that FIIs open interest (OI) in index futures has declined by 12.5 per cent from its peak of 2.34 lakh contracts on September 10 to 2.05 lakh contracts as of Wednesday, September 17. A reduction of roughly 0.29 lakh contracts in OI.
What are DIIs, retail investors holding in F&O?Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) long-short ratio in index futures stands at 2.03 and retail investors 2.37. Both these segments are seen holding more than 2 bullish (long) open positions in index futures for every sell-side trade.
Market expert view on NiftyThe derivatives setup reflects ongoing optimism, with Put writers maintaining a clear edge over call writers. Significant open interest addition of 75.55 lakh contracts at the 25,500 Nifty strike has established it as a strong resistance ceiling, while the 25,200 strike holds the highest put OI at 77.01 lakh contracts, reaffirming its role as a critical support zone, wrote Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities in a note. The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) eased to 1.16 from 1.30, pointing to a positive undertone, though short phases of sideways consolidation or shallow dips could act as accumulation windows. Technically, Nifty's ability to sustain at elevated levels signals a firm shift in its primary trend toward bullish territory, said the analyst. The consistent formation of higher lows over the past three weeks further reinforces the robust technical structure. On the daily chart, the Nifty delivered a follow-through breakout above its previous swing high, highlighting the classic shift of resistances turning into supports, explains Dhupesh Dhameja. Momentum indicators remain constructive, with the RSI holding steady above 66, underscoring a sustained build-up of bullish strength. Any corrective pullbacks, therefore, are likely to present opportunities for accumulation, the analyst added.
