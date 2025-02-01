Inox Wind shares rally 12% after posting 6x rise in profits in Q3 show

Inox Wind share price gained 11.93 per cent at Rs 188.45 a piece on the BSE in Saturday’s intraday trade after the company reported a multifold increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the October-December 2024-25 quarter (Q3FY25)

The company’s PAT rose to Rs 239 crore, compared to 33 crore in the same quarter last year, a six fold or 613 per cent surge on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

The company’s consolidated revenues also grew by 96 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching Rs 994 crore, up from Rs 507 crore in the year-ago period.

Additionally, Inox Wind's order book expanded by 28 per cent, standing at 3,286 MW at the end of Q3FY25, up from 2,575 MW in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 192 per cent to Rs 290 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 99 crore in Q3FY24.

“We have been able to deliver another quarter of strong results in Q3 and are confident of delivering significantly higher execution from Q4FY25 onwards. India continues to award large renewable capacities particularly in the hybrid/RTC/FDRE space, which bodes well for the demand for the wind sector. We continue to be fully geared up to take advantage of this massive impending opportunity in the Indian renewable space over the next decade,” said Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind.

On the equities front, Inox Wind share price has risen 2 per cent in the last six months, while jumping 52 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 5 per cent in the last six months, while rising 8 per cent in the last one year.

Also Read

Inox Wind has a total market capitalisation of Rs 23,663.86 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 242 and at an earning per share of Rs 0.75, according to BSE.