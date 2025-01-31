Business Standard

Inox Wind Q3 result: Profit jumps to Rs 239 cr backed by revenues

Inox Wind Q3 result: Profit jumps to Rs 239 cr backed by revenues

IWL's order book stood at 3,286 MW at the end of the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, 28 per cent higher from 2,575 MW in the year-ago period

IWL's order book stood at 3,286 MW at the end of the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) on Friday reported a multifold rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 239 crore, backed by higher revenues.

It had posted a Rs 33 crore PAT in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a statement.

The company's consolidated revenues rose 96 per cent to Rs 994 crore from Rs 507 crore in the October-December period of 2023-24. 

IWL's order book stood at 3,286 MW at the end of the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, 28 per cent higher from 2,575 MW in the year-ago period.

 

INOXGFL Group Executive Director Devansh Jain said "Q3 results firmly establish the enormous growth trajectory the company is on. We continue to capitalise on the large growth opportunities in the Indian market, and supplemented by our new ventures, our offerings now encompass the entire renewables ecosystem, opening up additional areas of businesses for Inox Wind and its subsidiaries."  Part of USD 12-billion INOXGFL Group, IWL is India's leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, utilities, public sector units and corporate investors.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 5.19 crore in December quarter, mainly helped by higher income.

It had posted Rs 1.35 crore loss in the year ago quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income from operations rose to Rs 73.98 crore from Rs 60.54 crore in October-December period of 2023-24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

