Brokerages upbeat on Adani Ports post Q1 results; stock rises 2% in trade

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shares rose 1.9 per cent on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹1,384.55 per share on BSE. At 9:31 AM, Adani Ports share price was up 1.58 per cent at ₹1,379 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.11 per cent higher at 80,799.04. The company posted its Q1 results, during market hours on Tuesday. Post that, the stock fell and closed 2.3 per cent lower at ₹1,357.55 per share. However, many brokerages raised their target price on the back of strong growth. READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
What brokerages suggest on Adani Ports post Q1?
Global brokerage Goldman Sachs has continued with a 'Buy' call and raised the target to ₹1,510 per share from ₹1,480, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. As the balance sheet gets stronger, it positions Adani Ports for more organic and inorganic growth opportunities, believes Goldman Sachs. It sees the risk-reward attractive for Adani Ports post its recent correction.
Jefferies has reiterated 'Buy' and has also hiked the target to ₹1,815 per share from ₹1,765, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Nuvama Institutional Equities has raised its target price to ₹1,900 per share from ₹1,810 with a 'Buy' rating. However, the brokerage has trimmed FY26E/27 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 3 per cent to reflect 2 per cent lower volume and higher interest cost.
Meanwhile, Bernstein has maintained an 'Outperform' rating with a target of ₹1,617 per share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The brokerages see strong pricing power and opportunities to expand into logistics. ALSO READ | Exide's Q1 surprise triggers mixed analyst calls; what should investors do?
Also Read
Motilal Oswal has reiterated 'Buy' rating with a target of ₹1,700 per share as it sees the company well-positioned to grow faster than the broader industry. The brokerage has largely retained its estimates for FY26 and FY27 and expects Adani Ports to report a 10 per cent growth in cargo volumes over FY25-27.
This would drive a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16 per cent/16 per cent/21 per cent in revenue/Ebitda/PAT over FY25-27. Ebitda refers to Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and PAT refers to profit after tax.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Q1 results
India’s largest port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) reported a 6.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in first-quarter net profit to ₹3,315 crore, driven by strong performance in logistics and marine businesses as well as higher cargo throughput.
Revenue gains were supported by an 11 per cent increase in cargo volumes during the quarter ended June, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company handled cargo volumes of 121 million tonnes (mt) compared to 109 mt in Q1FY25. The growth was driven by a 19 per cent Y-o-Y increase in container cargo. The other factors behind the cargo growth include the commencement of operations at the Colombo West International Terminal and the new export berth at Dhamra port.