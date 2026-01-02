Friday, January 02, 2026 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Chart check: ITC stock tests 4-year monthly trendline indicator at ₹350

Chart check: ITC stock tests 4-year monthly trendline indicator at ₹350

ITC stock is seen trading near its 4-year monthly Supertrend line indicator for the first time since September 2021.

ITC stock trades near 4-year monthly supertrend line, show charts.

ITC stock trades near 4-year monthly supertrend line, show charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ITC stock shed another 5 per cent to a low of ₹346 on the NSE in early trade on Friday amid follow-up selling pressure at the counter. On Thursday, ITC stock tanked as much as 9.7 per cent to ₹364 levels after the government announced a sharp hike in taxes on tobacco products.  In the process, ITC stock is seen testing the 50-Month Moving Average and the key monthly Supertrend line indicator for the first time in more than 4 years. 

Here's a look at ITC stock chart:

ITC's monthly chart shows that the stock is seen trading close to its Supertrend line indicator, which also coincides with the 50-month moving average (50-MMA) for the first time since September 2021.on technical charts:   
 
 
    The above chart shows that the monthly Supertrend line indicator for ITC stands at ₹352, while the 50-MMA at ₹348.50.  That apart, the monthly chart shows that ITC stock has been trading below its 20-MMA for the third straight month - a first since December 2020. The yellow-line on the chart is the 100-MMA, which stands at ₹261 levels. 

Here's why ITC stock is under pressure:

  According to the notification, the finance ministry announced an excise duty in the range of ~₹2,050 to ~₹8,500 per 1,000 sticks, depending on cigarette length; which will be in addition to the goods and services tax (GST) rates for tobacco products other than bidis of 40 per cent. The new taxes will come into effect from February 1, 2026.  Post the notification, brokerages have downgraded ITC stock to 'Reduce' or 'Neutral' with analysts fearing an adverse impact on earnings owing to the tax hike.  Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher lowered the rating on ITC stock to 'REDUCE' and slashed the target price to ₹348 from ₹528 earlier. Meanwhile, JP Morgan downgraded the stock to 'NEUTRAL' with a reduced price target of ₹375 from ₹475.  G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, said the tax hike is substantial and will have an impact on cigarette demand. Further, fears that British American Tobacco (BAT) could dilute its stake further in ITC could put more pressure on the stock, said the analyst. READ MORE  On similar lines, Religare Broking Research in a note, said ITC is set to face near-term margin and volume pressure following the government tax notification. However, ITC's strong pricing power and diversified business model should support medium-to-long-term earnings resilience.  Analysts at Religare said it will reassess ITC's earnings assumptions and valuation once the company outlines its pricing and mitigation strategy.  Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. 

More From This Section

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex rise as HDFC Bank, RIL gain; Nifty Auto rises to fresh high

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Earnings revival to boost Indian equities in CY26; SBI, Infy top MOFSL bets

Indian Bank share price, q3 update

Indian Bank shares rise 3% on releasing Q3 update; check key details here

housing project, Real Estate, BSE Sensex, Mumbai

Resilient housing demand keeps top realty developers on FY26 track: Nomura

Stock to watch on January 2, 2026

Stocks to Watch today: Railtel, Sapphire Foods, Vodafone Idea, ITC, BEL

Topics : ITC Ltd Market technicals ITC cigarette stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies technical analysis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026ITC Stock PriceUpcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon