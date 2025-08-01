Friday, August 01, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ITC Q1 FY26 result: Net profit up 3% at ₹5,244 cr; revenue rises 20%

ITC Q1 FY26 result: Net profit up 3% at ₹5,244 cr; revenue rises 20%

ITC Q1 FY26 result: The company's revenue from operations grew 20 per cent to ₹23,129.35 crore from ₹19,350.08 crore in Q4 FY25

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Consumer goods giant ITC on Friday reported net profit to ₹5,244 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, up 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹5,091.59 crore during the same period last year.  However, the last quarter's profit stood at ₹19,727 crore driven by exceptional gain from discontinued operations, specifically related to the demerger of the company’s hotels business. 
 
The company's revenue from operations grew 20 per cent to ₹23,129.35 crore from ₹19,350.08 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by Cigarettes, Agri Business and other fast-moving consumer goods like notebooks.
 
  

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

