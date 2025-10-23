Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
What fuelled 16% rally in Gulshan Polyols shares today? Find out inside

The company secured tenders worth ₹1,184.86 crore for the supply of ethanol from several oil marketing companies (OMCs) for ESY 2025-26

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gulshan Polyols Share Price Today: Gulshan Polyols shares were ruling higher on Thursday, October after the company announced that it has bagged orders worth ₹1,185 crore for ethanol supply from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The ethanol maker's share price climbed 16.06 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹164.70 per share on the BSE on Thursday.
 
At 11 AM on Thursday, the company's shares were exchanging hands at ₹153.40 per share, higher by 8.10 per cent from its previous close of ₹141.90 per share on the BSE. A combined total of 1.5 million shares of Gulshan Polyols worth ₹24.69 crore have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE so far. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was at 85,111 levels, higher by 685 points or 0.81 per cent from its previous close.
 
 
The ethanol maker's shares scaled their 52-week high of ₹234.30 per share on the BSE on October 23, 2024, while they slipped to their 52-week low of ₹135.85 per share earlier this month on October 15. 

Gulshan Polyols bags orders worth ₹1,185 crore for ethanol supply

The company has informed the exchanges that it has secured tenders worth ₹1,184.86 crore for the supply of ethanol from several oil marketing companies (OMCs) for ESY 2025-26.  
"Gulshan Polyols Limited (“the Company”) participated in a tender (Tender Ref. No. 1000423858 (C1), E Tender No. 17893) floated by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) under EBPP for Ethanol Supply Year (ESY 25-26) at their various locations across the country, and the Company has been allocated a quantity of 175,652 kiloliters of ethanol, having an estimated order value of ₹1,184,86,56,380/- for ESY 25-26," the company said in an exchange filing.
 

Gulshan Polyols receives PLI incentive

Further, the company has also informed the exchanges that it has received a Production Linked Fiscal Assistance (PLFA) of ₹5.3754 crore for the financial year 2023-24 from MP Industrial Development Corporation Limited (MPIDC) as per the above-mentioned scheme.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

