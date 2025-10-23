Maruti SuzukiCurrent Price: ₹16,463 Likely Target: ₹17,700 Upside Potential: 7.5% Support: ₹16,100; ₹15,700; ₹15,450 Resistance: ₹17,100 Maruti Suzuki stock is seen trading with a positive bias for the seventh straight month; it has rallied 46 per cent during this period. The monthly chart shows that the broader trend is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹15,450 levels.
Tata MotorsCurrent Price: ₹405 Likely Target: ₹445 Upside Potential: 9.9% Support: ₹390; ₹370 Resistance: ₹412; ₹420; ₹430 Tata Motors stock, which now trades ex-split for its passenger car unit, is seen trading below the key moving averages on the daily chart. On the weekly scale, however, the stock is seen seeking support at the 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA), which stands at ₹390; below which support for the stock is visible at ₹370.
Hyundai IndiaCurrent Price: ₹2,319 Likely Target: ₹2,700 Upside Potential: 16.4% Support: ₹2,300; ₹2,270 Resistance: ₹2,475; ₹2,550 The share price of Hyundai India has dropped by nearly 20 per cent in the one month, and is now seen testing support at the 20-WMA at ₹2,300, below which the 100-DMA support stands at ₹2,270.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)Current Price: ₹3,624 Likely Target: ₹3,840 Upside Potential: 6% Support: ₹3,585; ₹3,500; ₹3,460 Resistance: ₹3,680; ₹3,760 M&M stock has witnessed a gradual up move on the monthly scale post the Covid-19 panic low at ₹233.52 levels. At present, the stock is seen trading at record highs, and can potentially surge to ₹3,840 levels.
