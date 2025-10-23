Home / Markets / News / Maruti vs TaMo vs Hyundai: How to trade stocks post record festive sales?

Technical charts suggest that auto stocks can potentially rally up to 17% from here, with the likes of Hyundai India and Tata Motors leading the way. Here are the key levels to watch out for.

Maruti vs TATA Motors vs Hyundai Stock Analysis
Rex Cano Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
Shares of automobile companies, mainly passenger car makers are likely to be in limelight in the coming trading sessions post the record festive sales seen this Diwali.  On Thursday thus far, auto stocks were up modestly even as the Sensex and the Nifty rallied around 0.8 per cent. Tata Motors gained 1 per cent, while Maruti and Mahindra & Mahindra advanced around 0.5 per cent each. Hyundai Motor India, however, was down over 1 per cent.  According to initial industry estimates, passenger-vehicle makers may have seen sales jump between 15 per cent - 35 per cent during the Navratri - Diwali 2025 period.  As per reports, industry leader Maruti Suzuki reported 450,000 bookings during the festival period. Tata Motors said sales rose by 33 per cent, as it delivered over 100,000 vehicles, while Hyundai Motor India retail sales surged 30 per cent, averaging around 2,500 cars per day. READ MORE  Given this background, here's a likely trading strategy in the leading auto stocks, with key support and resistance levels to track. 

Maruti Suzuki

Current Price: ₹16,463  Likely Target: ₹17,700  Upside Potential: 7.5%  Support: ₹16,100; ₹15,700; ₹15,450  Resistance: ₹17,100  Maruti Suzuki stock is seen trading with a positive bias for the seventh straight month; it has rallied 46 per cent during this period. The monthly chart shows that the broader trend is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹15,450 levels. 
 
  On the upside, the stock can potentially extend the rally towards ₹17,700 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹17,080. In case of a dip, interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹16,100 and ₹15,700 levels. 

Tata Motors

Current Price: ₹405  Likely Target: ₹445  Upside Potential: 9.9%  Support: ₹390; ₹370  Resistance: ₹412; ₹420; ₹430  Tata Motors stock, which now trades ex-split for its passenger car unit, is seen trading below the key moving averages on the daily chart. On the weekly scale, however, the stock is seen seeking support at the 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA), which stands at ₹390; below which support for the stock is visible at ₹370. 
 
  The bias at Tata Motors counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as these supports are held. On the upside, the stock can potentially spurt to ₹445 levels, with interim resistance likely around its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) at ₹412, ₹420 and ₹430 levels.  ALSO READ | Can Nifty hit 30,000 in Samvat 2082? Check targets for Sensex, key indices 

Hyundai India

Current Price: ₹2,319  Likely Target: ₹2,700  Upside Potential: 16.4%  Support: ₹2,300; ₹2,270  Resistance: ₹2,475; ₹2,550  The share price of Hyundai India has dropped by nearly 20 per cent in the one month, and is now seen testing support at the 20-WMA at ₹2,300, below which the 100-DMA support stands at ₹2,270. 
 
  On the upside, the stock can bounce back to ₹2,700 levels, in case the support levels are held. The stock may face interim resistance around ₹2,475 and ₹2,550 levels, shows the daily chart. 

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

Current Price: ₹3,624  Likely Target: ₹3,840  Upside Potential: 6%  Support: ₹3,585; ₹3,500; ₹3,460  Resistance: ₹3,680; ₹3,760  M&M stock has witnessed a gradual up move on the monthly scale post the Covid-19 panic low at ₹233.52 levels. At present, the stock is seen trading at record highs, and can potentially surge to ₹3,840 levels. 
 
  The stock may face intermediate resistance around ₹3,680 and ₹3,760 levels. The near-term bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock quotes above ₹3,460 levels, with near support visible at ₹3,585 and ₹3,500. 

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

