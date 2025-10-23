Tata Motors

On the upside, the stock can potentially extend the rally towards ₹17,700 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹17,080. In case of a dip, interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹16,100 and ₹15,700 levels.Current Price: ₹405Likely Target: ₹445Upside Potential: 9.9%Support: ₹390; ₹370Resistance: ₹412; ₹420; ₹430Tata Motors stock, which now trades ex-split for its passenger car unit, is seen trading below the key moving averages on the daily chart. On the weekly scale, however, the stock is seen seeking support at the 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA), which stands at ₹390; below which support for the stock is visible at ₹370.