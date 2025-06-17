Tanla Platforms up 8% after board approves share buyback worth upto ₹175 cr

Tanla Platforms share buyback: Tanla Platforms share price jumped 7.7 per cent in trade on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹708 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company's board approved a buyback of up to 2 million shares.

Tanla share buyback

On Monday, after market hours, Tanla Platforms informed investors that its board has agreed on a buyback offer of up to 2 million shares of face value ₹1, which represents up to 1.49 per cent of the total number shares in the existing total share capital of the company, at a price of ₹875 per share. The offer is worth up to ₹175 crore and is proposed through a “tender offer".

"We wish to inform that the board of directors of the company in its meeting held on June 16, 2025, considered and approved the proposal for buyback of up to 20,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of the Company having a face value of ₹1 (Indian Rupee One Only) representing up to 1.49 per cent of the total number of shares in the existing total paid-up equity share capital of the company, at a price of ₹875 (Indian Rupee Eight Hundred and Seventy Five only) per equity share (“Buyback Offer Price”)," the filing read.