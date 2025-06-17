Vishal Mega Mart shares see record drop as 20% stake changes hands

Shares of Vishal Mega Mart saw a record plunge on Dalal Street after 937 million shares, representing a 20 per cent stake, changed hands, in what is likely to be a selloff by a promoter entity.

The stock currently trades at the lowest level since May 2 this year and has fallen over 10 per cent from their recent highs of 131.9, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has risen 10.3 per cent this year, compared to a 5.2 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Vishal Mega Mart has a total market capitalisation of ₹54,122.23 crore.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates The stock was the most traded one by volume on the Nifty Midcap 100 and was the worst performer on the index.

Vishal Mega Mart block trades

The company's shares fell after about 937 million shares changed hands in seven block trades, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.