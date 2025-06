Vishal Mega Mart shares see record drop as 20% stake changes hands

Shares of Vishal Mega Mart saw a record plunge on Dalal Street after 937 million shares, representing a 20 per cent stake, changed hands, in what is likely to be a selloff by a promoter entity.

Fashion-focused hypermarket chain, Vishal Mega Mart's stock price fell as much as 9.09 per cent during the day to ₹113.5 per share, the steepest decline ever seen by the stock since listing in December last year. The stock pared losses to trade 6 per cent lower at ₹117.3 apiece, compared to a 0.27 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:50 AM.

The stock currently trades at the lowest level since May 2 this year and has fallen over 10 per cent from their recent highs of 131.9, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has risen 10.3 per cent this year, compared to a 5.2 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Vishal Mega Mart has a total market capitalisation of ₹54,122.23 crore. Track LIVE Stock Market Updates The stock was the most traded one by volume on the Nifty Midcap 100 and was the worst performer on the index. Vishal Mega Mart block trades The company's shares fell after about 937 million shares changed hands in seven block trades, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

However, the news agency had earlier reported that Vishal Mega Mart's promoter entity, Samayat Services LLP, is planning to raise as much as ₹9,900 crore via open market transactions. It initially offered around 459.7 million shares, but later upped the offer to 900 million shares. ALSO READ: Tanla Platforms up 8% after board approves share buyback worth upto ₹175 cr Samayat Services held around 3.4 billion shares, representing around 74.55 per cent of shares outstanding, as of the March 2025 quarter, according to BSE data. The floor price for the stake sale was set at ₹110 per share, a 11.9 per cent discount to Monday's close price. Kotak Securities, Morgan Stanley were the lead managers for the transaction.