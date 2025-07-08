Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Jane Street case: Ex-Sebi chief refutes allegations of regulatory failure

Jane Street case: Ex-Sebi chief refutes allegations of regulatory failure

Madhabi Puri Buch, former Sebi chairperson, defends the regulator's actions in Jane Street case, stating that examination began in April 2024, and Sebi took several steps before issuing an order

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch (Photo: PTI)

Former Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch (Photo: PTI)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhabi Puri Buch, the former chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has rubbished claims of regulatory failure in handling the Jane Street matter.
 
Buch, who demitted office in February, emphasised that Sebi began examining the matter as early as April 2024. The regulator took numerous steps, including identifying index manipulation, issuing circulars, and sending a caution letter to Jane Street, instructing it to cease and desist from certain trading patterns, she said. 
“During that period, Sebi constituted a multidisciplinary team of officials to conduct a comprehensive examination of the matter. This thorough investigation led to the detailed findings that form the basis of the order,” Buch said in a statement on Tuesday. 
 
The current chairperson, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, recently described the Jane Street case as a surveillance issue. He added that the regulator would be strengthening the surveillance and monitoring of such players and derivative trades. 

Also Read

stock exchange, bull, financial markets, trading

Jane Street shows dangers of treating finance as 'shampoo sachet'

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Jane Street to challenge Sebi's market manipulation charges, email shows

Sebi

Sebi proposes relaxation for AMCs opening doors for business expansion

SEBI

Net losses of individual traders in F&O widened in FY25: Sebi study

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi to tighten derivatives surveillance after Jane Street crackdown

 
“The order passed by Sebi speaks for itself. From April 2024, Sebi was actively engaged in examining and investigating the extremely complex structures and strategies deployed by Jane Street. We also worked to verify and analyse the relevant data,” Buch stated.
 
In an order dated 3 July, the market watchdog barred Jane Street from the Indian markets and directed the impounding of ₹4,834 crore in “unlawful gains” derived from manipulative strategies. The US-based trading firm may challenge the Sebi order.
 
“In parallel, Sebi made various policy-level interventions in October 2024 and instructed the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to issue a cease and desist letter to Jane Street in February 2025,” the former chairperson added.

More From This Section

PremiumSecurities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Individual investors shrink 20% in F&O segment amid regulatory tightening

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee closes stronger amid tariff uncertainty; ends higher at 85.70/$

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Stock Market close: Fag-end buying lifts Sensex 270 pts, Nifty at 25,522; realty stocks shine

motherson

Motherson Sumi Wiring surges 6% on fixing record date for 1:2 bonus issue

ipo market listing share market

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO opens on July 9: Check price band, lot size, GMP

Topics : SEBI Madhabi Puri Buch stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon