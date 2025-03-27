JB Chemicals share price slips 7% after 0.14 million change hands on BSE

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals shares slipped 7.4 per cent in trade on Thursday, March 27, 2025, on BSE. The selling pressure came after 0.14 million shares changed hands on BSE.

Reports suggested that promoter Tau Investment Holdings Pte was likely to sell a 10.2 per cent stake in the company through block deals. The offer price for the deal may be set at Rs 1,625 per share, and the deal size is likely to be Rs 2,576 crore.

In the quarter ended December 31, 2024, Tau Investment Holdings Pte held 53.66 per cent stake in the company.

In Q3, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals posted a 21.64 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit during Q3FY25, reaching Rs 162.4 crore, while revenue from operations increased by 14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 963.4 crore.

Sequentially, revenue declined by 3.71 per cent, with net profit also falling by 6.92 per cent. Gross margins stood at 67.1 per cent for Q3FY25 and 66.5 per cent for 9M FY25. Excluding the ophthalmology business, gross margins improved in both periods, driven by cost optimisation, a favourable product mix, and price growth.

Other expenditure as a percentage of sales decreased to 22.7 per cent in Q3FY25 from 23.2 per cent in Q3FY24.

Finance costs decreased significantly to Rs 3 crore from Rs 12 crore due to lower gross debt. The company had a net cash position of Rs 516 crore as of December 31, 2024, with gross debt at Rs 54 crore.

International business revenue grew by 4 per cent to Rs 397 crore in Q3FY25 compared to Rs 383 crore in the same period last year.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is an Indian pharmaceutical company that focuses on the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The company is known for its strong presence in the domestic market and international markets, particularly in the areas of cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and gastroenterology products.

In the past one year, JB Chemicals shares have gained 3.4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 5.8 per cent.