Stocks to Watch today, July 15: HCL Tech, Rallis India, Tata Tech, LIC

Stocks to watch today, July 15: The Indian stock market is expected to remain rangebound with a slight positive bias, as investors adopt a cautious wait-and-watch approach. At 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 17 points higher at 25,169, indicating a flat start. Markets started the week on a weak tone as the beginning of the first quarter earnings season for the financial year 2025-2026 failed to impress investors.

Global markets remained largely flat with the S&P 500 index settling at 6,268, up by just 0.14 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average followed suit and concluded the trading session at 44,459, up by 0.20 per cent.

Track Stock Market LIVE Updates D-street analysts are expecting the consolidation phase to continue as investors await key developments on the India-US trade deal front. Besides, stock-specific action will remain in focus as companies announce their quarterly earnings. Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region signalled mixed performance, albeit with a positive bias. Japan's Nikkei was trading largely flat, quoting 39,475, up by just 15 points. Hang Seng witnessed a much sharper rise and was up by 336 points, trading at 24,538. Kospi, however, was trading lower by 0.19 per cent, at 3,195. Q1FY26 Earnings today GM Breweries, Hathway cable and datacom, HDFC life insurance, Just Dial, Bank of Maharashtra, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Swaraj Engines are among the top companies set to announce their results on June 15, 2025.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today: Rallis India: The Tata Group’s agri business reported strong performance in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26), with revenue rising 22 per cent to ₹957 crore compared to ₹783 crore reported in Q1FY25. The profit after tax (PAT) figure nearly doubled to ₹95 crore from ₹48 crore reported in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. “Market placement during the first quarter of the year benefited from an early onset of monsoon. Global demand has also started showing signs of recovery in a few of our products," the company management stated in an exchange filing.

HCL Tech: The IT giant reported revenue of ₹30,349 crore in Q1, up 0.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 8.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). However, the net profit figure witnessed a decline of 10 per cent to ₹3,843 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹4,257 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In constant currency terms, revenue declined 0.8 per cent Q-o-Q but grew 3.7 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, the company is expecting 3-5 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth in constant currency terms. Tata Technologies: The Tata group firm reported total operating revenue of ₹1,244 crore in Q1FY26, marking a 3.2 per cent decline on a Q-o-Q basis. The services segment contributed ₹963 crore, with revenue in USD terms at $112.5 million. That apart, operating Ebitda stood at ₹200 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 16.1 per cent. Net income for the quarter came in at ₹170 crore, reflecting a 5.1 per cent increase.

LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India): The company announced in a recent exchange filing that R Doraiswamy has been appointed as the new chief executive officer and managing director (CEO & MD) for a period of three years, replacing Sat Pal Bhanoo. Tejas Networks: The company reported a sharp decline in performance levels for Q1FY26. Revenue fell about 87 per cent to ₹202 crore compared to ₹1,563 crore reported in Q1FY25. The company posted a net loss of ₹194 crore, as against a profit of ₹77.4 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Our shortfall in revenue was due to delays in the receipt for a few purchase orders, including the expansion order from BSNL," Arnob Roy, COO of the company, stated in an exchange filing.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL): In a recent exchange filing, the company stated that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. for the construction of a 7.298 km viaduct, including seven station platforms, under the Delhi MRTS Phase-IV Project. The total project cost, as per the exchange filing, is ₹447.42 crore. That apart, the estimated period of execution is 36 months. Power Mech Projects: The company informed the stock exchanges that it has secured two new orders worth a total of ₹550 crore. The first is a ₹498.39 crore contract from SJVN Thermal for commissioning support and maintenance of the 2x660 MW coal-based supercritical Buxar Thermal Power Project in Chausa, Buxar district, Bihar. The second order is worth ₹52.96 crore from Jhabua Power Ltd. for operation and maintenance of the boiler, turbine, and generator of the 1x600 MW unit at Jhabua Power's facility in Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh.

AstraZeneca: The pharma company has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to import and sell Durvalumab (Imfinzi). The drug is used in treating muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) in adult patients. Brigade Enterprises: The company informed the bourses that the board of directors, in its meeting held on Monday, July 14, 2025, has approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, for raising up to ₹1,500 crore. Oberoi Realty: The real estate firm informed the bourses that the resolution plan submitted by its consortium, along with Shree Naman Developers and JM Financial Properties, has been approved by the Committee of Creditors of Hotel Horizon (HHML). The plan includes a payment of ₹919 crore towards full and final settlement of claims against HHPL, including unpaid CIRP costs, to be made within 45 days of NCLT approval.