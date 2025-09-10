Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / GST rate cut to lower cement prices by ₹30 to 35 per bag, reports Ind-Ra

GST rate cut to lower cement prices by ₹30 to 35 per bag, reports Ind-Ra

The GST rationalisation will bring down the prices of cement by Rs 30-35 per 50 kg bag and lower the cost of construction, a report from India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said.

Cement

Moreover, rural demand is expected to stay healthy, aided by an above-average monsoon and a fourth consecutive quarter of positive real wages growth. | Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The GST rationalisation will bring down the prices of cement by Rs 30-35 per 50 kg bag and lower the cost of construction, a report from India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said.

Last week, the GST Council decided to overhaul the current GST regime into a two-slab structure -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent. From September 22, cement will be taxed at 18 per cent, instead of 28 per cent now.

The report said the revamp is a "structural positive" for the cement sector and could support demand in the affordable segment, which has been tepid in recent times.

 

Ind-Ra believes companies will likely largely pass on this benefit by reducing selling prices which will help lower construction costs for infrastructure and housing projects.

"With the rate cut likely to be passed on due to high competition, cement prices for consumers would soften while net realisations for cement companies may remain range bound," it said.

Also Read

FMCG, FMCGs

Govt clears MRP fixes for unsold FMCG inventory after GST rate change

Markets, Market Lens, Market outlook, India stock market outlook, FII flow outlook India, FPI flow outlook India, FPI flows, GST rate cut, GST rates India

GST reforms should be the beginning of more reforms in all lawspremium

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO

GST reforms: Hyundai Motor India set to cut prices by up to ₹2.4 lakh

Manufacturing Industry, tariffs, Trade exports

Defiance won't beget India respect, export-focused manufacturing base willpremium

electric vehicle, ev industry

Looking at India for small e-cars as GST rate cuts boost market: VW CEO

However, Ind-Ra maintains its cement demand growth forecast at 5-7 percent year-on-year as the demand pick-up across segments may not be immediate.

"The price reduction for consumers could also lead to some upgrading to higher-value brands, benefiting tier 1 players," it said.

Over the Indian cement demand, the report said it is likely to slow down to single-digit growth in the seasonally weak second quarter of FY26 as monsoon dampens construction activity.

After having a slow growth in FY25, the cement industry started this fiscal with a 6-7 per cent growth in the June quarter, driven by a healthy recovery in rural demand, supported by real wage growth and increased infrastructure spending.

Even in the second quarter, the industry had a "a good start with 12 per cent yoy volume growth in July 2025," it said.

"With monsoons dampening construction activity, net realisations are expected to decline sequentially over 2QFY26, though they should remain higher yoy. 1QFY26 marked the first instance of yoy increase in realisations since December 2023," it said.

Moreover, rural demand is expected to stay healthy, aided by an above-average monsoon and a fourth consecutive quarter of positive real wages growth.

"Conversely, urban demand is lagging, with new housing activity sluggish due to declining new launches in 1QFY26. While rate cuts could bolster urban demand in 2H, growth is likely to be weaker than in rural areas," it said.

Over the capacity utilisation, Ind-Ra said the cement industry witnessed significant capacity additions in 1QFY26, with around 17 million tonne commissioned out of the 75 MT planned for the full year.

"Recent acquisitions and pending ramp-ups of underutilised assets by large players pushed industry-wide capacity utilisation to nearly 72 per cent, a marginal yoy decline," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics signs SSLV technology transfer deal with Isro, others

realty sector, real estate, housing

Western suburbs lead Mumbai's Rs 1.31 trn redevelopment boom: Knight Frank

DLF mall of India, mall, noida

Shoppers hold tight to purses, awaiting new GST rates to take effectpremium

The rollout will focus on leveraging customer and location intelligence to secure high-footfall sites across prime high streets and premium malls.

Uni Seoul, LiteStore plan 25 stores in one year, 500 across India in 5 yrs

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari blames petroleum "lobby" for fuelling concerns over E20 rollout

Topics : GST rate cuts GST Revamp Cement prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesGST ReformsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon