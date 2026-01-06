JM Financial sees steady growth in financials; favours select bank stocks

The growth momentum in the Indian financial sector remains intact, says JM Financial, which continues to prefer banks with strong liability franchises, diversified loan growth engines, and solid capital buffers.

The brokerage remains positive on mid-sized banks and small finance banks (SFBs), although it noted that these institutions are more exposed to volatility in unsecured and microfinance portfolios.

The brokerage, in its report, highlighted that 24 banks and four NBFCs have released their provisional updates for the third quarter of FY26, showing sustained loan growth. However, deposit accretion has continued to lag, resulting in a higher credit-deposit ratio across most banks. "Aggregate loan growth for banks that reported provisional updates for Q3 FY26 came in at a strong 12.6 per cent Y-o-Y and 4.1 per cent Q-o-Q, outpacing the sector’s overall loan growth of 12 per cent Y-o-Y and 4.2 per cent Q-o-Q as of December 15, 2025," the firm noted. "Deposits grew 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.1 per cent Q-o-Q, compared to the sector’s 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.5 per cent Q-o-Q growth."

Deposit growth lags, small finance banks excel While deposits grew 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.1 per cent Q-o-Q in the third quarter, private banks recorded a more robust 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.8 per cent Q-o-Q growth, said JM Financial. Public sector banks lagged slightly, with deposit growth of 9.2 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.2 per cent Q-o-Q. In contrast, small finance banks delivered strong deposit growth of 20.2 per cent Y-o-Y and 4.2 per cent Q-o-Q. Credit-deposit ratios climb With loan growth continuing to outpace deposit growth, credit-deposit (CD) ratios, JM Financial said, have climbed across the banking system. The aggregate CD ratio stood at 81.6 per cent as of December 15, 2025, up from 79.7 per cent a year ago. HDFC Bank’s CD ratio stood at 99.5 per cent, with many mid-sized private and public sector banks seeing significant increases. Small finance banks, on the other hand, maintained high loan-to-deposit ratios.

Casa growth shows modest improvement Current account savings account (CASA) balances showed modest improvement in Q3 FY26, particularly in public sector banks, which recorded a 2.7 per cent Q-o-Q increase. Private sector banks saw stable CASA growth. Overall, CASA balances for the provisional sample grew 9.0 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.3 per cent Q-o-Q, with CASA ratios remaining stable, according to JM Financial. Improvement in collection efficiency and asset quality JM Financial noted slight improvements in collection efficiency (CE) for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank , which rose to 99.7 per cent in Q3 FY26 from 99.6 per cent in the previous quarter. Bandhan Bank also saw improvements, particularly in its microfinance portfolio. Both banks are witnessing a gradual improvement in asset quality in their microfinance segments.

Nbfc performance shows mixed results The NBFC sector exhibited mixed results. Bajaj Finance saw lower-than-expected assets under management (AUM) growth of 22.1 per cent Y-o-Y and 5.1 per cent Q-o-Q. In contrast, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS) reported a strong 7 per cent Y-o-Y and 30 per cent Q-o-Q increase in disbursements. Bharat Housing Finance (BHFL) delivered strong AUM growth of 23.2 per cent Y-o-Y but showed a slight slowdown in disbursements. L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) reported healthy retail loan growth, while Poonawalla Fincorp posted an impressive 78 per cent Y-o-Y and 15 per cent Q-o-Q increase in AUM.