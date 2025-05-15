Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 10:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JSW nears deal to buy 75% stake in Dulux paints maker AkzoNobel India

JSW nears deal to buy 75% stake in Dulux paints maker AkzoNobel India

Sajjan Jindal is said to have personally led negotiations for the deal, valued at approximately ₹12,000 crore

JSW
The acquisition of AkzoNobel India will give JSW access to a robust nationwide distribution network and the well-recognised Dulux brand (Photo: Reuters)

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Sajjan Jindal-promoted JSW Group looks set to acquire a 75 per cent stake in Dulux paints maker AkzoNobel India from its Dutch parent in a deal valued at approximately ₹12,000 crore, according to a person familiar with the matter.
 
It marks JSW’s latest strategic push into the consumer-facing paints segment, where it is aiming to build scale in a market witnessing heightened competition.
 
The transaction, set at premium to AkzoNobel India’s Thursday closing total market capitalization of ₹15,857 crore, would give JSW control of the firm.
 
To fund the acquisition, the Jindal family is planning to offload a 2 per
