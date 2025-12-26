Karur Vysya Bank share price today

Share of Karur Vysya Bank moved higher by 7 per cent to ₹267.30 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market.

The stock price of the private sector lender surpassed its previous high of ₹258.50 touched on November 3, 2025. In the past three months, it has outperformed the market by surging 28 per cent, as compared to 6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

At 12:19 PM; Karur Vysya Bank stock was quoting 6.5 per cent higher at ₹266.40, as compared to 0.36 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over five-fold, with a combined 5.9 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Why has Karur Vysya Bank Stock outperformed the Sensex? Karur Vysya Bank has achieved significant progress in diversifying its loan portfolio with focus on commercial banking (exposure ≤₹25 crore), retail and agriculture segments. As on September 30, 2025, the gross advances (including credit substitutes) stood at ₹93,804 crore. The commercial banking segment comprised 35.40 per cent, followed by retail and agriculture at 25 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, while the corporate banking segment constituted 15 per cent of the advances portfolio. Within retail, major segments included housing loans (constituting 34.50 per cent of retail), mortgage loans (30.86 per cent) and jewel loans (19.98 per cent).

Other retail segments included vehicle loans, consumer credit, individual loans and education loans. CareEdge Ratings anticipates the growth momentum to continue with predominant focus on commercial and retail segments. In H1FY26 (April to September), the bank's net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.86 per cent due to an increased yield on advances driven by higher disbursements in retail, agriculture and micro, small, and medium enterprises (RAM) segment. Asset quality continues to remain stable in H1FY26 with GNPA and NNPA standing at 0.76 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively, as on September 30, 2025. Operating expenses reduced further to 2.43 per cent. PPOP improved to ₹1,823 crore in H1FY26 compared to ₹1,562 crore in H1FY25. The bank reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,095 crore on total income of ₹6,336 crore in H1FY26 compared to PAT of ₹932 crore on total income of ₹5,529 crore in H1FY25.