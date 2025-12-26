Friday, December 26, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Dilip Buildcon shares gain 5% on winning two infra projects; Details here

Dilip Buildcon shares rose 5 per cent after it secured two major infrastructure projects with a combined value of around ₹5,250 crore

Dilip Buildcon

Dilip Buildcon Share

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. rose over 5 per cent after it secured two major infrastructure projects with a combined value of around ₹5,250 crore, spanning the road and power transmission segments.
 
The civil construction firm's stock rose as much as 5.58 per cent during the day to ₹491.7 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 17 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.7 per cent higher at ₹483.2 apiece, compared to a 0.40 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:53 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 3.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 7 per cent this year, compared to a 10 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Dilip Buildcon has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,859.08 crore.  
 

Dilip Buildcon bags two order wins

The company has received a letter of award (LoA) from Adani Road Transport Ltd. on a back-to-back basis for the construction of the Ganga Path connecting Sultanganj–Bhagalpur–Sabour Road in Bihar. The project will be executed in EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode at a cost of ₹3,400 crore, excluding GST, and is scheduled for completion over a period of 42 months. 

The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of the 41.09-kilometre stretch. The employer for the project is Bihar State Road Development Corporation Ltd.
 
Separately, the company has been selected as the successful bidder by REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd. for establishing a 400 kV sub-station at Mekhali in Belagavi district, Karnataka, along with associated transmission lines. 
 
The project will be implemented on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer basis under the tariff-based competitive bidding route, with a concession period of 35 years from the commercial operation date. The EPC value for Dilip Buildcon, excluding GST, is ₹1,850 crore. The power transmission project involves the establishment of a 400/220/33 kV air-insulated sub-station along with associated 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines, the company said.
 
Dilip Buildcon Limited is one of India’s leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) companies with a strong presence across the infrastructure landscape. The company’s operations span roads and highways, mining, irrigation, airports, metros, and urban development projects. 

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

