KFin Technologies shares gain 4% on Q2 results; check key details here

KFin Technologies shares gained 4.08 per cent, touching an intraday high of ₹1,217.20 on the BSE after the company reported its results for Q2FY26

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 10:21 AM IST
KFin Technologies Share Price Today:  Shares of KFin Technologies, a leading player in depositories, clearing houses, and investor solutions, rose sharply on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, after the company reported its second-quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26). The stock gained 4.08 per cent, touching an intraday high of ₹1,217.20 on the BSE.

KFin Technologies Q2FY26 results

During Q2FY26, KFin Technologies’ revenue from operations stood at ₹309.23 crore, up 10.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Core revenue growth rose 12.6 per cent Y-o-Y, while international and other investor solutions revenue surged 26.1 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
The company reported its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at ₹135.71 crore, marking a 7.2 per cent Y-o-Y increase, with an EBITDA margin of 43.9 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹93.31 crore, while the PAT margin stood at 30.2 per cent. The diluted EPS for the quarter was ₹5.38, up 4.1 per cent Y-o-Y.  ALSO READ | What should investors do with Jubilant Ingrevia shares post Q2 results?

Management commentary

Speaking on the results, Sreekanth Nadella, MD & CEO of KFin Technologies, said the quarter marked a “defining milestone” following the acquisition of Ascent Fund Services. "The acquisition positions KFintech as one of the fastest-growing global fund administrators and the only one from India. The combined entity is well-positioned to provide technology-first solutions and delivery excellence to over 1,400 public and private market funds across 18 countries, managing over US$340 billion in assets under administration," said Nadella.
 
Nadella highlighted strong operating performance despite global market volatility, backed by positive net inflows, new client wins, and cost rationalisation. He also pointed to the launch of ‘IGNITE’, the company’s flagship distributor engagement programme aimed at empowering financial distributors through digital platforms and scalable solutions.  ALSO READ | PNB Housing delivers steady Q2; analysts bullish on growth, margin outlook

KFin Technologies share price history

KFin Technologies’ shares have fallen 23.35 per cent year-to-date but are up 22.43 per cent over the past one year. The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹1,640 on December 30, 2024, and a 52-week low of ₹783.90 on February 19, 2025. The current price is 55.27 per cent above its 52-week low.
 
At 09:43 AM on Tuesday, the Kfin Technologies stock was trading at ₹1,185.35, up 1.36 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,169.45, while the BSE Sensex was at 84,912, up 134 points or 0.16 per cent. So far, nearly 1.55 million shares worth ₹196.70 crore have changed hands on the BSE and NSE.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

