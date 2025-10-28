KFin Technologies shares gain 4% on Q2 results; check key details here

KFin Technologies Share Price Today: Shares of KFin Technologies, a leading player in depositories, clearing houses, and investor solutions, rose sharply on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, after the company reported its Shares of KFin Technologies, a leading player in depositories, clearing houses, and investor solutions, rose sharply on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, after the company reported its second-quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26) . The stock gained 4.08 per cent, touching an intraday high of ₹1,217.20 on the BSE.

KFin Technologies Q2FY26 results

During Q2FY26, KFin Technologies’ revenue from operations stood at ₹309.23 crore, up 10.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Core revenue growth rose 12.6 per cent Y-o-Y, while international and other investor solutions revenue surged 26.1 per cent Y-o-Y.

ALSO READ | What should investors do with Jubilant Ingrevia shares post Q2 results? The company reported its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at ₹135.71 crore, marking a 7.2 per cent Y-o-Y increase, with an EBITDA margin of 43.9 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹93.31 crore, while the PAT margin stood at 30.2 per cent. The diluted EPS for the quarter was ₹5.38, up 4.1 per cent Y-o-Y.

Management commentary Speaking on the results, Sreekanth Nadella, MD & CEO of KFin Technologies, said the quarter marked a “defining milestone” following the acquisition of Ascent Fund Services. "The acquisition positions KFintech as one of the fastest-growing global fund administrators and the only one from India. The combined entity is well-positioned to provide technology-first solutions and delivery excellence to over 1,400 public and private market funds across 18 countries, managing over US$340 billion in assets under administration," said Nadella. ALSO READ | PNB Housing delivers steady Q2; analysts bullish on growth, margin outlook Nadella highlighted strong operating performance despite global market volatility, backed by positive net inflows, new client wins, and cost rationalisation. He also pointed to the launch of ‘IGNITE’, the company’s flagship distributor engagement programme aimed at empowering financial distributors through digital platforms and scalable solutions.