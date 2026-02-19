Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / News / KKR sees India nearing inflection point in equities, private markets

KKR sees India nearing inflection point in equities, private markets

CIO Henry McVey expects stock markets to do well in the second half

Investors, Companies, markets
premium
Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 3:46 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Private equity major KKR believes India could be approaching an inflection point in both equities and private markets, even as investor sentiment on the ground remains cautious amid concerns around artificial intelligence, earnings growth and currency volatility.
 
In a note titled Thoughts From the Road, Chief Investment Officer Henry McVey said overseas investors are among the most underweight Indian public equities they have been in years, while remaining meaningfully overweight US assets.
 
“For long-term investors willing to look through near-term noise, this inflection point may prove increasingly important,” said McVey, adding: “India’s challenges are certainly real, but so are its advantages.”
 
Indian equities also posted their weakest relative performance in 2025 since 1998, weighed down by currency weakness, slowing earnings growth and fears that AI could disrupt the country’s IT services model.
 
“Sentiment across Mumbai and Delhi is clearly more muted than on prior visits,” said McVey, who recently visited India along with KKR co-founder Henry Kravis. “But the longer-term backdrop continues to improve.”
 
A key near-term overhang for Indian markets is the rapid adoption of generative AI and automation, which investors fear could undermine the labour-intensive IT outsourcing sector—long a pillar of India’s exports and equity markets.
 
McVey noted that in the first nine months of FY26, India’s top five IT firms added just 17 net employees, sharply lower than nearly 18,000 additions in the same period a year earlier. The firm said this suggests a faster-than-expected shift to AI-enabled delivery models, with revenue growth increasingly decoupling from hiring.
 
Indian equities underperformed global peers in 2025, while inward foreign direct investment has rolled over from its 2020 peak of about $60 billion.
 
McVey said he expects Indian equities to stabilise and potentially recover in the second half of 2026, supported by fiscal stimulus, easier monetary conditions and rising participation from domestic savers.
 
“Fiscal impulses, healthy credit creation, and rising capital markets participation by retirement savers all point to better earnings momentum in the coming year. As a result, we now think EPS for the country could grow in the mid-teens in 2026,” he said.
 
He pointed to lagged transmission from earlier rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India, continued government capital expenditure, and improving trade dynamics following recent agreements with the European Union and the United States.
 
Beyond listed equities, KKR said India’s private markets have “come of age”, with deeper capital markets, more robust control deal activity and improving exit options through IPOs and secondary sales. Infrastructure remains a key focus area, particularly roads, renewables, transmission and logistics, supported by urbanisation trends and sustained government capex.
 
KKR noted that global investors remain structurally underweight infrastructure in Asia, creating scope for capital deployment.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Religare Enterprises dips for 7th day, down 10% since demerger announcement

Aluminium long-term fundamentals constructive: Kotak Institutional Equities

Stock market crash today: Sensex tanks 1,200 pts, Nifty slips below 25,500

Stock Market Close: Bears grip D-St as Sensex cracks 1,236 points; Nifty ends at 25,454; VIX up 10%

Datamatics Global Services zooms 20% on huge volumes in weak market

Topics :Private EquityKKRKKR IndiaIndian equities

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story