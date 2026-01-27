L&T Q3FY26: Profit expectations

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard, on average, expect L&T to report healthy results in Q3FY26. They estimate the company’s profit to rise up to 35.4 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,548.1 crore, while they forecast the company's revenue to grow up to 16.1 per cent to ₹75,100 crore.

Meanwhile, analysts expect earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) to increase up to 23.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,700 crore in Q3FY25.

Key monitorables during L&T's earnings, analysts said, include a ramp-up in domestic ordering, conversion of the prospect pipeline, private sector ordering, margin performance, and the working capital cycle. Here's what brokerages are expecting in Q3FY26 from L&T: Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL): Analysts at MOFSL expect consolidated revenue growth of 16 per cent Y-o-Y, led by 17 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the Core Engineering & Construction (E&C) segment. "We expect the Ebitda margin to expand 50 bp Y-o-Y to 8.1 per cent for Core E&C, and 50 bp Y-o-Y to 10.3 per cent at the consolidated level. We will also look out for execution ramp-up in Saudi projects and trends in the GCC order pipeline," analysts at MOFSL said in a research note.

They expect the company's revenue to grow 16.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹75,100 crore in Q3FY26, Ebitda to rise 23.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,700 crore, and PAT (adjusted) to reach ₹4,300 crore, up 27.9 per cent Y-o-Y. Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE): Analysts at KIE expect 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth in core EPC and in consolidated revenues, as they bake in strong growth in overseas execution and improving growth trends domestically. The order inflow announcements are limited for the quarter to date. "We expect core E&C business Ebitda margin at 7.9 per cent versus 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y and 7.8 per cent qoq, as we factor in the absence of cost overruns in the hydrocarbon segment (Q-o-Q) and sustained improvement in infrastructure segment margins (Q-o-Q). Higher growth in the energy segment versus the infrastructure segment will also support margin recovery," wrote the analysts at KIE in a research note.