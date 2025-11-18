Here are the top Stocks to Buy for Kotak Securities' Shrikant Chouhan

1. Stock Name – Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Current Market Price – ₹3,102

Rating – 'Buy

Fundamental Target Price (Fair Value) – ₹3,550

Technical Desk

Technical Support – 2950 / 2850

Technical Resistance – 3250 / 3550

Stock Commentary

First, TCS stock is gearing up to ride the wave of rapidly growing demand in the data-centre space. With their strong service capabilities, they’re positioning themselves as a true end-to-end partner.

Second, their focus is laser-sharp: building AI-driven data centres for hyperscalers and the next generation of AI companies.

Third, Tata Group synergies will play a big role. Together, they plan to set up 1 gigawatt of passive data-centre capacity over the next 5–7 years. Fourth, funding discussions are well underway. TCS is looking at a blend of debt and equity. It’s like making a good cup of tea—get the mix right, and everything tastes perfect. Fifth, they’re committed to maintaining industry-leading blended return ratios. A rare promise in today’s world—almost as rare as finding a silent WhatsApp group. And sixth, no changes to the capital allocation policy by the management of the company. Steady, predictable, and reassuring—just the way investors like it.

For revenue streams, the plan is clear: • Capacity rentals • Power supply • Networking services Margins will come primarily from rentals and power. Networking, however, will be a pass-through—more like a friendly handoff than a business opportunity. And here’s the smart bit: the more renewable power they use, the better the margins. Why? Because the levelized cost of electricity for renewables is lower. In simple terms: clean energy = happier planet AND happier financial statements. Now, let’s talk valuations: TCS currently trades at about a 10 per cent discount to its long-term mean valuation.

In summary, TCS is entering the data-centre game with strategy, scale, and synergy—plus a valuation that might tempt value seekers. With AI demand booming, Tata's muscle behind them, and a thoughtful funding approach, the outlook is rationally positive. And if data centres really are the factories of the future, TCS is gearing up to be one of the master builders. 2. Stock Name – Amber Enterprises India Ltd. Current Market Price – ₹7,443 Rating – Add Fundamental Target Price (Fair Value) – ₹8,200 Technical Desk Technical Support – 7300 / 7150

Technical Resistance – 7650 / 8200 Stock Summary Amber Enterprises India , over the last year, has strengthened its presence in the electronics segment through multiple acquisitions and has plans to reach US$1 bn revenue in this segment by FY28 (versus current revenue of ₹2200 crore as of FY25). Recently, Amber Enterprises has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in one of India’s top-5 PCB manufacturers, Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd, for an undisclosed amount. We see this acquisition helping Amber cement its leadership position in the domestic PCB segment and we expect PCBs to contribute ~40 per cent of Amber’s electronics segment revenues in FY28.

PCB is an integral part of all electronic components and typically accounts for 8-10 per cent of the raw material of an EMS player. Despite the criticality and huge market potential, India is heavily dependent on imports, which meet nearly 90 per cent of domestic demand. We expect strong industry growth, led by import substitution, strong domestic demand and favourable. In addition to the Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd acquisition, Amber had earlier acquired a 60 per cent stake in Ascent Circuits and plans to spend ₹4000 crore under the electronic component manufacturing scheme. In the consumer durable segment, the management expects a sharp recovery in Q4FY26, with overall industry sales expected to remain flat Y-o-Y for FY26 and management is confident of sustaining its edge and expects a 13-15 per cent outperformance over the RAC industry led by diversified product offering, adding wallet share within existing customers, expanding component business and strong growth in the commercial RAC business. In the mobility business, Amber is targeting a doubling of revenue by FY27, backed by strong order book visibility and increasing wallet share among existing customers.