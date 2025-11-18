Home / Markets / News / TCS, Amber Ent top 'Buy' stocks today? Here's what makes them bullish

TCS, Amber Ent top 'Buy' stocks today? Here's what makes them bullish

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, remains upbeat on TCS and Amber Enterprises shares today. Check out the key reasons here

stock markets, trading
stock markets, trading
Shrikant Chouhan Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:39 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Here are the top Stocks to Buy for Kotak Securities' Shrikant Chouhan

1. Stock Name – Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Current Market Price – ₹3,102 
Rating – 'Buy
Fundamental Target Price (Fair Value) – ₹3,550

Technical Desk 

 
Technical Support – 2950 / 2850
Technical Resistance – 3250 / 3550 

Stock Commentary 

 
First, TCS stock is gearing up to ride the wave of rapidly growing demand in the data-centre space. With their strong service capabilities, they’re positioning themselves as a true end-to-end partner.

Also Read

Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech: Nifty IT up 8% since Oct; time to buy or sell?

7 stocks gain up to 104% in FY26 as PAT up over 50% in Q1, Q2; Buy or sell?

NDA leads Bihar elections 2025, global cues weak: Should you buy the dip?

Why is Indian stock market down despite NDA lead in Bihar Election 2025?

Silver price may remain volatile; buy the dips with target of ₹1,83,000/kg

 
Second, their focus is laser-sharp: building AI-driven data centres for hyperscalers and the next generation of AI companies.
 
Third, Tata Group synergies will play a big role. Together, they plan to set up 1 gigawatt of passive data-centre capacity over the next 5–7 years.
 
Fourth, funding discussions are well underway. TCS is looking at a blend of debt and equity. It’s like making a good cup of tea—get the mix right, and everything tastes perfect.
 
Fifth, they’re committed to maintaining industry-leading blended return ratios. A rare promise in today’s world—almost as rare as finding a silent WhatsApp group.
 
And sixth, no changes to the capital allocation policy by the management of the company. Steady, predictable, and reassuring—just the way investors like it.
 
For revenue streams, the plan is clear:
• Capacity rentals
• Power supply
• Networking services
 
Margins will come primarily from rentals and power. Networking, however, will be a pass-through—more like a friendly handoff than a business opportunity.
 
And here’s the smart bit: the more renewable power they use, the better the margins. Why? Because the levelized cost of electricity for renewables is lower. In simple terms: clean energy = happier planet AND happier financial statements.
 
Now, let’s talk valuations:
 
TCS currently trades at about a 10 per cent discount to its long-term mean valuation.
 
In summary, TCS is entering the data-centre game with strategy, scale, and synergy—plus a valuation that might tempt value seekers. With AI demand booming, Tata's muscle behind them, and a thoughtful funding approach, the outlook is rationally positive.
 
And if data centres really are the factories of the future, TCS is gearing up to be one of the master builders.  READ TOP STOCKS TO WATCH TODAY

2. Stock Name – Amber Enterprises India Ltd. 

Current Market Price – ₹7,443 
Rating – Add
Fundamental Target Price (Fair Value) – ₹8,200

Technical Desk 

 
Technical Support – 7300 / 7150
Technical Resistance – 7650 / 8200

Stock Summary

Amber Enterprises India, over the last year, has strengthened its presence in the electronics segment through multiple acquisitions and has plans to reach US$1 bn revenue in this segment by FY28 (versus current revenue of ₹2200 crore as of FY25). Recently, Amber Enterprises has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in one of India’s top-5 PCB manufacturers, Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd, for an undisclosed amount. We see this acquisition helping Amber cement its leadership position in the domestic PCB segment and we expect PCBs to contribute ~40 per cent of Amber’s electronics segment revenues in FY28. 
 
PCB is an integral part of all electronic components and typically accounts for 8-10 per cent of the raw material of an EMS player. Despite the criticality and huge market potential, India is heavily dependent on imports, which meet nearly 90 per cent of domestic demand.  We expect strong industry growth, led by import substitution, strong domestic demand and favourable. In addition to the Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd acquisition, Amber had earlier acquired a 60 per cent stake in Ascent Circuits and plans to spend ₹4000 crore under the electronic component manufacturing scheme. 
 
In the consumer durable segment, the management expects a sharp recovery in Q4FY26, with overall industry sales expected to remain flat Y-o-Y for FY26 and management is confident of sustaining its edge and expects a 13-15 per cent outperformance over the RAC industry led by diversified product offering, adding wallet share within existing customers, expanding component business and strong growth in the commercial RAC business. In the mobility business, Amber is targeting a doubling of revenue by FY27, backed by strong order book visibility and increasing wallet share among existing customers. 
 
Further, construction is progressing well for Sidwal's greenfield facility for HVAC, pantry doors and gangways; it is expected to commence operations by Q4FY26. On the base EMS business, Amber has expanded its portfolio from ACs and consumer durables to defence, telecom and automobile and recently made significant acquisitions to enhance its electronics business. We expect overall revenues to increase at a CAGR of 20 per cent over FY25-28E, led by growth in components, electronics (led by acquisitions and PCB expansions) and Sidwal segments. We have an Add rating and fair value of ₹8200 on the stock.
 
Amber has reiterated its guidance of 13-15 per cent outperformance in the AC industry and 46 per cent growth in the electronics segment in FY26.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 18: PhysicsWallah, BSE, HCL Tech, Infosys, Paytm

Among oldest Sensex stocks, Tata Motors drifts towards exit again

Premium

Pick-up in private capital expenditure critical for more gains in Siemens

India could be the beneficiary of anti-AI rotation trade: CLSA's Redman

Groww jumps 18% to ₹175 as mcap tops ₹1 trillion; SBI crosses ₹9 trillion

Topics :Market technicalsStocks to buy todayStock callstechnical analysisStocks in focusMarketsMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story