Lemon Tree shares rise 4% after signing three new properties in Rajasthan

The properties will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday, September 2.

Lemon Tree Premier, Pushkar will feature 96 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a conference room, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a spa along with other public areas.

Lemon Tree Premier, Ajmer will feature 78 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a lounge, a banquet hall, a conference room, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a spa along with other public areas.

Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Ajmer will feature 31 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a conference room, a fitness center, along with other public areas.