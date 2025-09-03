Home / Markets / News / Lemon Tree shares rise 4% after signing three new properties in Rajasthan

Lemon Tree shares rise 4% after signing three new properties in Rajasthan

Lemon Tree Hotels share price was quoting 3.25 per cent higher at ₹170.64 per share against the previous close of ₹165.27 on the NSE

Lemon Tree Hotels, the largest mid-priced hotel chain in India, plans to list its subsidiary Fleur Hotels to achieve its goal of becoming a debt-free company in six years.
JM Financial has a 'Buy' rating on Lemon Tree Hotels. Photo: Company website
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:48 AM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels share price today: Shares of hospitality company Lemon Tree Hotels rose around 4 per cent on Wednesday to hit an intraday high of ₹171.88 on the NSE after the company announced the signing of three new properties in Rajasthan, including Lemon Tree Premier (Pushkar), Lemon Tree Premier (Ajmer), and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels (Ajmer). 
 
At 11:45 AM, the company's share price was quoting 3.25 per cent higher at ₹170.64 per share against the previous close of ₹165.27 on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was trading almost flat at 24,586 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹13,519.7 crore. The stock has surged over 47 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹112.29 touched on October 8, 2024.
 
The properties will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday, September 2. 
 
Lemon Tree Premier, Pushkar will feature 96 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a conference room, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a spa along with other public areas. 
 
Lemon Tree Premier, Ajmer will feature 78 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a lounge, a banquet hall, a conference room, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a spa along with other public areas. 
 
Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Ajmer will feature 31 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a conference room, a fitness center, along with other public areas.
 
Vilas Pawar, chief executive officer - Managed & Franchise business at Lemon Tree Hotels, said these signings will align with the company's strategy of expanding across spiritual locations, as this is a rapidly expanding sector.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 results

In the April-June quarter of fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26), the hospitality company posted a 93 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹38.3 crore compared to ₹19.8 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company's revenue grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹315.8 crore from 268 crore. 
 
Lemon Tree's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹140.5 crore for the June 2025 quarter, up 22 per cent from ₹115.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

JM Financial on Lemon Tree Hotels

According to analysts at JM Financial, the company has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Neelendra Singh as the managing director (MD) of Lemon Tree Hotels along with a new MD & CEO for Fleur and few more functional heads at senior management level. These changes are part of its future-focused succession planning and will help in creating the roadmap for Fleur’s listing. 
 
"We expect Lemon Tree Hotels to deliver Revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 11 per cent/13 per cent/14 per cent over FY25-28E aided by low double-digit RevPAR growth and rapid scale-up of the asset light business," the brokerage said in a note earlier.
 
JM Financial has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a March 2026 target price of ₹175, valuing Lemon Tree Hotels at 24x Ev/Ebitda.

Stock Market Lemon Tree Hotels Lemon Tree Hotels stock Markets Buzzing stocks Hospitality sector

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

