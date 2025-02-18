LK Mehta Polymers IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

LK Mehta Polymers IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for LK Mehta Polymers IPO shares is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The The basis of allotment for LK Mehta Polymers IPO shares is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) , which closed its three-day subscription window on Monday, February 17, 2025, witnessed strong investor demand, with oversubscription of around 44 times.

The SME offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 1.04 million equity shares, was available at Rs 71 per share with a lot size of 1,600 equity shares.

LK Mehta Polymers IPO allotment status

The shares of LK Mehta Polymers are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of BSE or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:

Check LK Mehta Polymers IPO allotment status on BSE- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check LK Mehta Polymers IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services- https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

LK Mehta Polymers IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The grey market premium (GMP) for LK Mehta Polymers shares remains strong. On Tuesday, the unlisted shares were trading at around Rs 81 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 10, or 14.08 per cent over the IPO price of Rs 71 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial market trends.

LK Mehta Polymers IPO listing date

Shares of LK Mehta Polymers are set to debut on the BSE SME platform on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Current GMP trends suggest a decent market debut for the LK Mehta Polymers IPO . However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

LK Mehta Polymers seeks to utilise the proceeds from the public offering to meet incremental working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes.

About LK Mehta Polymers

LK Mehta Polymers, incorporated in 1995, is a manufacturer and trader of plastic products, including ropes, twines, and granules. The company sells its products under the 'Super Pack' brand, emphasizing quality and customer relationships. The company’s product portfolio includes Monofilament Ropes, Danline Ropes, Tape Rope, which are used in non-ISI applications like transportation, agriculture, and packaging, as well as in high-risk sectors like shipping, mining, and heavy machinery transport. Their Twines, such as Baler Twine and Packaging Twine (Sutli), are typically used in agriculture, harvesting, stationary, the handicraft industry, retail packaging of consumer goods, and household use. Additionally, their Granules, including Polyethylene and Polypropylene, are used for reprocessing and manufacturing plastic products.