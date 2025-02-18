Allcargo Terminals gains 9% on posting strong volume growth in January

Allcargo Terminals shares jumped 8.9 per cent in trade on Tuesday (February 18, 2025), logging an intraday high at Rs 29.33 per share on BSE. The northward movement in the stock came after the company reported strong year-on-year (Y-o-Y) volume growth in January.

ALSO READ: TVS Supply Chain rises 7% after TVS Motor Company buy stake via block deal In its January month update, the company registered container freight station (CFS) volumes at 53.8 '000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) powered by exports. Further, the company's volumes were up by 4 per cent as compared to December 2024 and 11 per cent as compared to January 2024.

In December, the CFS volumes were 51.7 and were the highest in the quarter in line with overall port volumes.

In Q3, Allcargo Terminals reported a 20 per cent decline in net profit Y-o-Y to Rs 11.78 crore as compared to Rs 14.6 crore. The revenue for the quarter under review increased 1.2 per cent to Rs 187.34 crore as compared to Rs 185.14 crore a year ago.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 32 crore as compared to Rs 29 crore a year ago. Besides, the board approved acquisition of 15 per cent stake in existing subsidiary, Speedy Multimodes via share-swap deal.

Allcargo Terminals demerged from Allcargo Logistics, an India-born global leader in multimodal logistics solutions and is an independent entity listed in the Indian stock exchanges in August 2023. The company offers CFS networks and specialises in CFS and Inland Container Depots (ICD), operates at the strategic locations of Nhava Sheva JNPT, Mundra, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Allcargo Terminals is dedicated to meeting diverse logistical needs and is well positioned to explore opportunities in terminals, including multimodal logistics parks and other ventures.

In the past one year, Allcargo Terminals shares have lost 61 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.5 per cent.