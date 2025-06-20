F&O: Here's a 'Bear Spread' for Nifty MidCap as it drops below 5, 20-DEMA

BEAR SPREAD Strategy on MIDCAP NIFTY
Buy MIDCAP NIFTY (June 26 expiry) 12,700 PUT at ₹143 & simultaneously sell 12,600 PUT at ₹100
Lot Size:120
Cost of the strategy: ₹43 (₹ 5,160 per strategy)
Maximum profit: ₹6,840 if the MIDCAP NIFTY closes at or below 12,600 on June 26 expiry
Breakeven Point: ₹12,657
Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 1.33
Approx margin required: ₹31,000
Rationale:
>> Short build up was seen in the MidCP Nifty futures on Thursday, June 19, where we have seen a 5 per cent rise in open interest while the index fell 1.7 per cent.
>> Short-term trend of the Index remains weak as it is placed below its 5 and 20 day EMA.
>> The Nifty MidCap index has broken down from the upward sloping trendline, adjoining the lows of April 7 and June 13, 2025.
>> MidCap Nifty Put Call ratio came down to 0.77 levels from 0.93 on the back of aggressive call writing at 12,900-13,000 levels.
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.