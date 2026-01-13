Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit declines 96.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.90% to Rs 133.63 crore

Net profit of Lotus Chocolate Company declined 96.24% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.90% to Rs 133.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 146.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.133.63146.69-8.163.991.484.170.533.700.143.72

