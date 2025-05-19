Lupin to boost complex generics in US, EU; eyes chronic growth in India

With a focus on developing its specialty business, Lupin is targeting a higher revenue share from its complex generics portfolio in the US and Europe. With a pipeline of over 200 products planned for launch over the next five years, the company expects the share of complex generics in its overall revenues to rise to 62 per cent by FY30, up from an estimated 21 per cent in FY26.

Complex generics include products such as inhalers, injectables, transdermal patches, and ophthalmic solutions, which involve more complex active ingredients. These are higher-value and higher-margin products compared to simple generics, which are standard copies of off-patent innovator drugs.

The company expects the contribution of complex generics to Lupin's US revenues to grow from 34 per cent in FY25 to 55 per cent in FY30. In Europe, this share is projected to rise from 9 per cent to 67 per cent by FY30. Currently, Lupin's US revenue is around $925 million for FY25, reflecting a 13.5 per cent year-on-year increase. The company reported $195 million in revenue from the EU in FY25. Consolidated revenues stood at ₹22,192 crore for the year. Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, said in a post-results analyst call that key drivers of complex generics growth in the US would include a new product pipeline (NPL) of over 100 products.

“In the US, the key imperative—besides expanding in complex generics—will be building a specialty business through our own portfolio as well as mergers and acquisitions,” he said. Lupin is currently the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the US generic market by prescriptions. In the EU market, Lupin has a pipeline of over 50 new products scheduled for launch between FY26 and FY30. “Going forward, we are also looking at expanding our complex generics portfolio in Canada, led by inhalation products,” Gupta added. The company's goal is to increase revenues from complex generics overall, with the new pipeline expected to contribute 62 per cent of total revenue by FY30.

Lupin's strategy comes at a time when the US pharmaceutical market is undergoing a shift. US President Donald Trump has announced an executive order (EO) to significantly reduce branded formulation prices by pegging them to the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) prices—those paid by the lowest-paying developed nations. However, Indian firms with a strong presence in the basic generics space in the US have indicated they do not expect to be significantly impacted. The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), which represents large firms accounting for around 80 per cent of India's pharma exports by value, stated that the generics segment operates on razor-thin margins and should remain relatively unaffected.

There is also ongoing speculation about the imposition of tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, although no clarity has emerged yet. India focus: Chronic therapies and M&A Apart from exports, Lupin is also planning to expand its chronic therapies business in the domestic market. It aims to grow chronic portfolio revenue from 64 per cent currently to 70 per cent by FY30. “For this, a key growth driver would be our new product pipeline, which includes over 80 products in the next five years,” Gupta said. He added that while the focus on chronic therapeutic areas such as diabetes—particularly through GLP-1 drugs—will continue, the company also plans to expand into other areas such as gastrointestinal (GI), oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and vitamins in the medium term.