Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Logistics Q3 results: Loss at Rs 9.03 cr, revenue jumps 14%

Mahindra Logistics Q3 results: Loss at Rs 9.03 cr, revenue jumps 14%

Mahindra Logistics has been battling stiff competition in India's $342 billion logistics market, and dealing with losses from the 2022 acquisition of express cargo firm Rivigo and higher spends

q3

ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA MOHANTY

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra Logistics reported a smaller quarterly loss on Monday, helped by steady demand in its third-party logistics business and narrower losses in its express commerce segment.

The logistics services provider reported a consolidated net loss - its eighth consecutive quarter - of Rs 9.03 crore ($1.05 million) for the three months ended December 31, compared with a loss of Rs 17.41 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations in the third quarter rose 14 per cent to Rs 1,594 crore.

Key context

Mahindra Logistics has been battling stiff competition in India's $342 billion logistics market, and dealing with losses from the 2022 acquisition of express cargo firm Rivigo and higher spends - which grew 13 per cent on-year in the quarter.

 

Also Read

Flight

Noida Airport partners Mahindra Logistics Mobility for e-taxi service

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

Mahindra Logistics Q2 results: Net profit declines 54% to Rs 8.5 crore

Nvidia's $465 bn plunge triggered by DeepSeek, largest in market history

Nvidia's $465 bn plunge triggered by DeepSeek, largest in market history

Petronet LNG (Photo: LNG Prime)

Rise in US LNG production expected to benefit India: Petronet CEO

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, DGFT, Director General of Foreign Trade

DGFT upgrades platform for issuing electronic certificate of origin

The company said that third-party logistics business, its core contract, grew 14 per cent on-year on the back of automotive and consumer goods demand, while losses for the express business narrowed 26.5 per cent.

Analysts had expected the company to report strong growth in its core contract business, driven by demand during India's festival season, which coincided with the quarter.

The analysts said that while Rivigo would remain loss-making, these would narrow in the coming quarters as volumes pick up.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dahlias, DLF Dahlias

DLF sells 41% units in its super-luxury 'Dahlias' project in 9 weeks

deal

360 One WAM to acquire brokerage house B-K Securities for Rs 1,884 cr

Mike Jatania, co-founder and executive chairman of Auréa Group

The Body Shop eyes Rs 1,100 crore revenue in India within 3-5 years

Rajesh Magow

Experiential travel a new avenue of strong growth: MMT CEO Rajesh Magow

Shailesh Kumar Davey, co-founder, new CEO of Zoho Corporation

Sridhar Vembu steps down as Zoho CEO; Shailesh Kumar Davey to succeed

Topics : Mahindra Logistics Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon