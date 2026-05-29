Markets dip again in May amid persistent uncertainty over West Asia war

Among Nifty 50 constituents, Adani Enterprises emerged as the top gainer with a rise of nearly 22 per cent. On the losing side, ONGC fell 11.4 per cent, while SBI and ITC were among the other major laggards.

Broader markets continued to outperform the benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 gained 3.2 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 0.7 per cent in May.

Brent crude futures declined about 18 per cent as concerns over supply disruptions eased. However, prices remained 27 per cent higher than before the Iran conflict, keeping concerns alive over India’s import bill and inflation outlook. FPIs continued to pull money out of Indian equities, although the pace of selling moderated. They sold shares worth nearly ₹34,000 crore during the month (up to May 27), compared with a record ₹1.22 trillion in March.