Crude oil: Bearish long-term outlook, WTI to hit $60 by Q4CY25, say analyst

Oil Market Outlook: Tariffs, Surplus, and Geopolitical Tensions Shape Crude Dynamics

Since the conclusion of the Iran-Israel conflict, oil prices have retreated and stabilised within a broader trading range of around $6 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude began trading at approximately $73–76 per barrel in late May and has since declined to about $63.75 as of August 28, 2025. This marks a drop of roughly 15–18 per cent over the period. On a monthly basis, WTI fell 3.5 per cent, and is down over 7 per cent year-to-date. However, due to renewed geopolitical tensions, prices have risen 6 per cent over the past three months, reflecting short-term volatility.

Tariff Pressures on the Indian Economy India, with a GDP estimated between $3.8–4.0 trillion in 2025, faces mounting economic pressure from newly imposed tariffs. A 50 per cent tariff for buying Russian oil could shave off 50–90 basis points from GDP, depending on how long these measures persist and how effectively Indian exporters diversify. Adding to the strain, President Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, effective from August 27, could reduce India’s Russian oil imports by 20–40 per cent, potentially displacing 0.5–1 million barrels per day (b/d) of global Russian crude flows. This shift may push India toward alternative suppliers like the Middle East, but the broader impact could dampen the country’s consumption-driven growth narrative.

Rising Crude Oil Supplies from OPEC+ OPEC+ continues to ramp up production, reversing its two-year-long output cuts. In July 2025, the group produced 41.94 million b/d, an increase of approximately 335,000–380,000 b/d from June. Nigeria’s output alone rose to 1.71 million b/d, its highest since January. Over the past four months, OPEC+ has added a net 670,000 b/d, with average production around 41.5 million b/d. The alliance aims to restore a total of 2.2 million b/d by September 2026, although 1.66 million b/d of capacity remains offline until late next year. Given these trends, the market is expected to end 2025 with a surplus exceeding 1 million b/d.

Geopolitical Risks and Russian Crude Flows Despite the bearish supply outlook, crude prices continue to find support from geopolitical risks. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is likely to maintain restrictions on Russian crude exports. US sanctions and tariffs on India appear to be indirectly affecting Moscow’s oil flows, with weekly shipments from Russian ports dropping to a four-week low of 2.72 million b/d. Historically, US sanctions have had mixed effects—while they reduce revenues through discounts and rerouting, they haven’t drastically cut export volumes due to shadow fleets and demand from Asian buyers. Nonetheless, sustained pressure could eventually weigh on global prices.