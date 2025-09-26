Maruti Suzuki India share price Today

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) hit a new high of ₹16,438.20, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The BSE Sensex was down 0.6 per cent at 80,697 at 01:28 PM.

Thus far in the month of September 2025, Maruti stock has outperformed the market by surging 11 per cent. The stock has soared 35 per cent from its previous month's low of ₹12,226 touched on August 4, 2025. So far in the calendar year 2025, the stock has zoomed 51 per cent, as against 2.7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and 13 per cent surge in the BSE Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki stock outlook The recent reduction in GST rates across most segments in the auto sector may inject fresh demand momentum. This is in addition to the recent rationalisation of personal income tax slabs, interest rate cuts and the upcoming Pay Commission revisions. These factors are expected to increase affordability and stimulate demand, addressing the industry's challenges of muted sales, especially in the entry level segment. ALSO READ | With $57 bn valuation, Maruti becomes 8th most valuable carmaker globally Enquiries have increased significantly, both online and walk-in, across segments by 15-20 per cent, and more for entry-level cars (K10, Celerio, S-presso and Wagon R) in Tier-1 cities. The share of first-time buyers (FTBs) increased by 5-7 per cent in total bookings so far. The premium hatchback segment (Swift, Baleno, etc) is also seeing a decent uptick, Yogesh Aggarwal, Head of Research, India, HSBC Global Investment Research said in the auto sector report.

The passenger vehicle (PV) segment is now expected to grow by double digits (YoY) during the upcoming festive season compared to single digits before the GST cut announcement, in the brokerage view. Meanwhile, Maruti took a price cut of 11-21 per cent on its entry-level portfolio. 9-11 per cent on premium hatchbacks and up to 8 per cent on Brezza, more than the impact of the GST cut (3.5-8 per cent). This should support a revival of the entry-level segment and keep Brezza competitive as well. Brezza's cost differential with competing models such as Nexon, Venue, Sonet and 3XO had increased by 5-6 per cent following the GST cut and now this should normalize post price cut, analyst said.

ALSO READ: Zerodha launches Nifty 50 ETF, Nifty 50 Index Fund: Check key details here Meanwhile, the rate rationalisation marks a structural positive for the auto sector. Lower GST on entry-level cars, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers should lift demand in price-sensitive segments consequent to price cuts. For compact cars GST revision will result in price cut & demand upliftment wherein major beneficiaries include Maruti Suzuki India. The segment is expected to grow 5-8 per cent in FY26E, a sharp upgrade from earlier muted guidance (1-3 per cent), ICICI Securities said in auto sector report. The brokerage firm’s top bet in the OEM space would be Maruti Suzuki with a ‘BUY’ rating on the stock and a target price of ₹17,160.