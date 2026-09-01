Mid-, smallcaps' outperformance vs Nifty hits 2026 high; analysts weigh in

With Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices quoting near life-time highs, the broader market outperformance compared to the Nifty too stands at its highest point in the calendar year 2026.
As of date, the Nifty 50 index
has declined 7.8 per cent thus far this year. In comparison, the Nifty Midcap 100
rallied 5.1 per cent, and the Smallcap 100 surged 12.5 per cent in the same period.
Taking into consideration, December 31, 2025, close as the base date for Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Small Cap 100 indices, an investment of ₹100 in each of three indices would be worth ₹92.16, ₹106.18, ₹112.52, as of August 31, 2026.
This clearly shows that the Nifty Midcap index outperformed the Nifty by 14.03 percentage points, while the Smallcap outperformed by 20.36 percentage points. As of date, the Midcap outperformance stands at its peak, while the Smallcap lead hit a high of 20.94 on August 27, 2026, data shows.
An analysis of the last five years data shows that the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100
outperformance reached a peak value of 27.51 percentage points and 35.59 percentage points in the calendar year 2023.
Analysts attribute the outperformance to stock-specific activity, and regular churn in the index constituents.
According to Nandish Shah, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities one of the key reasons for outperformance is the notable changes in mid- and small-cap index constituents compared to the Nifty 50 index.
"Around 40 per cent of the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap constituents changed over the last two years, with roughly 20 per cent changes in the last year. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index saw just six changes in two years, and two in one year," says Shah.
The analyst adds that stocks performing well tend to enter the broader indices, while those underperforming are removed. In general, stock exchanges revise index constituents semi-annually for index balancing, according to the changes in market capitalisation.
From a market return perspective, Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant Investech remains constructive on the Small-, Mid-cap (SMC) segment and is 'very clear' that this is where investors are going to make money going ahead.
"The rest of the market is likely to be very average. Even on August 31, while the broader market was down sharply, many small-cap, technology-related companies were doing pretty well. That remains the play. And I don't think this is going to be a three-month theme," he said in an interview. READ IT HERE
From a technical perspective, Shah too expects SMC's outperformance to continue. "Midcap and smallcap indices look technically strong on the charts, and the outperformance may continue for the next one year, while Nifty may remain tepid, says the analyst.
While the road ahead for the markets mostly remains smooth, analysts caution against the sharp run up seen in the mid-and small-caps. G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research expects the rally in these two market segments to turn stock specific instead of a broad-based up move.
"Due to liquidity constraint and the vast expansion in the number of listed stocks in the SMC segment, only select stocks are expected to perform well in the short-term. Most stocks where valuation is high will eventually crack. A cautious approach is needed when investing in the SMC segment," he said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.