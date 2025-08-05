MOFSL recommends these two top banking stocks for your portfolio; details

Retail lending, which had been the mainstay of growth for private banks, has decelerated sharply across both secured and unsecured categories. Mortgage growth eased to 9 per cent and card loans to 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y, down from double-digit expansion a year earlier. Wholesale credit demand also remained soft, weighing on system-level momentum. However, the sector is poised for a cyclical recovery in H2FY26, aided by festive season demand, improving liquidity, and lower interest rates.

PSBs, long plagued by asset quality concerns and slower modernisation, delivered 12 per cent growth in FY25 – outpacing private peers for the first time in fifteen years. Stronger capitalisation, improved profitability, and balance sheet repair underpinned this turnaround. Their market share ticked up by ~40 basis points in FY25, marking the first gain in over a decade. That said, structural challenges remain: branch additions, tech investments, and staffing have lagged private banks, limiting the scope for steep growth acceleration.

While unsecured retail stress remains elevated, delinquencies appear to have plateaued. The adoption of risk-based pricing and easing credit costs should help support recovery in unsecured loans and microfinance lending, both of which saw a sharp slowdown in FY25. On the liability side, pressure on margins persists as funding costs adjust, though a gradual easing is expected to restore profitability from the second half of FY26.

Looking ahead, system credit growth is projected to sustain at around 11-12.5 per cent over FY26-27. PSBs are likely to see stable, though moderate, loan growth of 10-13 per cent CAGR through FY28, reflecting stability rather than aggressive expansion. Meanwhile, private banks are likely to deliver slightly higher growth but face constraints from elevated credit-deposit ratios. Sector earnings are expected to improve meaningfully by FY27, marking an end to the current phase of deceleration.

The Indian banking sector thus enters FY26 on a more balanced footing, with PSBs regaining relevance and private banks recalibrating strategies amid margin pressures. The medium-term opportunity remains underpinned by improving credit demand, normalisation in asset quality, and gradual margin recovery.