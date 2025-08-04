Home / Markets / News / Sebi plans to ease RPT rules for large firms, cutting shareholder approvals

Sebi plans to ease RPT rules for large firms, cutting shareholder approvals

Sebi proposes easing related party transaction (RPT) norms for large companies, raising materiality thresholds and reducing the number of approvals needed from shareholders and audit committees

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
premium
For companies with turnover exceeding Rs 40,000 crore, the threshold will be Rs 3,000 crore plus 2.5% of the turnover or Rs 5,000 crore — whichever is lower
Khushboo Tiwari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 8:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a major overhaul of the related party transaction (RPT) norms, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed linking thresholds for the materiality of such transactions to the turnover of the listed company — a move expected to benefit larger firms more.
 
The proposed changes could reduce the number of RPTs requiring shareholders' approval by approximately 60% for the top 100 listed companies, according to a back-test conducted by the securities regulator.
 
Under the current regulations, an RPT is considered material if the transaction exceeds Rs 1,000 crore or 10% of the annual consolidated turnover of the listed company — whichever is lower.
 
Sebi has called this ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach onerous for large listed firms and has proposed increasing the threshold as turnover increases. Listed companies are required to seek approval from shareholders and the audit committee for material RPTs.
 
Under the new norms, if the annual turnover is up to Rs 20,000 crore, the threshold will be 10%. If the turnover is between Rs 20,001 crore and Rs 40,000 crore, materiality will apply if the transaction is Rs 2,000 crore plus 5% of the annual consolidated turnover of the listed company.
 
For companies with turnover exceeding Rs 40,000 crore, the threshold will be Rs 3,000 crore plus 2.5% of the turnover or Rs 5,000 crore — whichever is lower.
 
Sebi stated that the ceiling of Rs 5,000 crore is designed to protect the interests of minority shareholders.
 
RPT norms play a critical role in ensuring transparency and accountability while maintaining financial checks.
 
“As a result of the absolute threshold, RPTs of Rs 1,000 crore, which may not be substantive in comparison to turnover and the scale of operations, are also being categorized as material transactions for listed entities with high turnover,” said Sebi.
 
Shriram Subramanian of proxy advisory firm InGovern Research said the relaxations are practical, provided disclosures on RPTs are made to audit committees and shareholders.
 
“These relaxations have been a demand from corporate India, as audit committees and compliance burdens had increased. Companies that indulge in abusive RPTs will anyway choose to hide information from minority shareholders,” said Subramanian.
 
The proposal is based on recommendations from an advisory committee on listing obligations and disclosures (LODR) regulations.
 
Sebi has also proposed changing the threshold for RPTs undertaken with a subsidiary of the listed company where the listed company is not a part of the transaction. Such a transaction exceeding Rs 1 crore will require approval from the audit committee only if the value exceeds 10% of the annual standalone turnover of the subsidiary or the thresholds of the RPT under the LODR, whichever is lower.
 
“In the case of subsidiaries without a financial track record (i.e., no published financial statements for at least one year), the percentage-based threshold may be specified as 10% of the standalone net worth of the subsidiary, computed on a date not more than three months prior to the date of seeking approval, and it shall be certified by a practicing chartered accountant,” noted Sebi.
 
Another key change is to provide an exemption for relatives of directors and key managerial personnel on certain retail purchases from the listed company or its subsidiary when considering RPTs.
 
Further, the regulator has proposed that an omnibus approval given by shareholders in an AGM will be valid until the next AGM, but not exceeding 15 months. If the approvals were obtained in general meetings other than AGMs, they will be valid for a year.
 
Sebi has also proposed a change in the recent standards formulated with industry bodies on disclosures of RPTs.
 
If the proposed amendments are adopted, they will provide major relief to India Inc., which faces high transaction volumes, said experts.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Sustaining cigarette volumes, FMCG recovery key monitorables for ITC stock

F&O volumes hit 8-month high in July despite ban on Jane Street

Morgan Stanley raises Sensex target to 89K by June 2026, implies 10% upside

Rupee reverses early gains; ends 12 paise lower at 87.66/$

Stock market close highlights: Sensex rises 419 pts, Nifty at 24,723; Metal, IT, auto stocks shine

Topics :SEBIcorporate governanceSebi norms

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story