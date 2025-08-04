Sebi plans to ease RPT rules for large firms, cutting shareholder approvals

In a major overhaul of the related party transaction (RPT) norms, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed linking thresholds for the materiality of such transactions to the turnover of the listed company — a move expected to benefit larger firms more.

The proposed changes could reduce the number of RPTs requiring shareholders' approval by approximately 60% for the top 100 listed companies, according to a back-test conducted by the securities regulator.

Under the current regulations, an RPT is considered material if the transaction exceeds Rs 1,000 crore or 10% of the annual consolidated turnover of the listed company — whichever is lower.

Sebi has called this ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach onerous for large listed firms and has proposed increasing the threshold as turnover increases. Listed companies are required to seek approval from shareholders and the audit committee for material RPTs. Under the new norms, if the annual turnover is up to Rs 20,000 crore, the threshold will be 10%. If the turnover is between Rs 20,001 crore and Rs 40,000 crore, materiality will apply if the transaction is Rs 2,000 crore plus 5% of the annual consolidated turnover of the listed company. For companies with turnover exceeding Rs 40,000 crore, the threshold will be Rs 3,000 crore plus 2.5% of the turnover or Rs 5,000 crore — whichever is lower.

Sebi stated that the ceiling of Rs 5,000 crore is designed to protect the interests of minority shareholders. RPT norms play a critical role in ensuring transparency and accountability while maintaining financial checks. “As a result of the absolute threshold, RPTs of Rs 1,000 crore, which may not be substantive in comparison to turnover and the scale of operations, are also being categorized as material transactions for listed entities with high turnover,” said Sebi. Shriram Subramanian of proxy advisory firm InGovern Research said the relaxations are practical, provided disclosures on RPTs are made to audit committees and shareholders.

“These relaxations have been a demand from corporate India, as audit committees and compliance burdens had increased. Companies that indulge in abusive RPTs will anyway choose to hide information from minority shareholders,” said Subramanian. The proposal is based on recommendations from an advisory committee on listing obligations and disclosures (LODR) regulations. Sebi has also proposed changing the threshold for RPTs undertaken with a subsidiary of the listed company where the listed company is not a part of the transaction. Such a transaction exceeding Rs 1 crore will require approval from the audit committee only if the value exceeds 10% of the annual standalone turnover of the subsidiary or the thresholds of the RPT under the LODR, whichever is lower.

“In the case of subsidiaries without a financial track record (i.e., no published financial statements for at least one year), the percentage-based threshold may be specified as 10% of the standalone net worth of the subsidiary, computed on a date not more than three months prior to the date of seeking approval, and it shall be certified by a practicing chartered accountant,” noted Sebi. Another key change is to provide an exemption for relatives of directors and key managerial personnel on certain retail purchases from the listed company or its subsidiary when considering RPTs. Further, the regulator has proposed that an omnibus approval given by shareholders in an AGM will be valid until the next AGM, but not exceeding 15 months. If the approvals were obtained in general meetings other than AGMs, they will be valid for a year.